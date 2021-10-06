Sanity Check - Overheating Issues in tune?

Dom88LX

Nov 9, 2018
Connecticut
I've been chasing overheating issues on my V3 Si trim supercharged fox and after eliminating everything I can think of mechanically (SVE aluminum radiator, water pump, thermostat, contour fan upgrade), I'm hoping someone could take a look at my msq to see if there is anything egregious in the tune that would be contributing to the problem. This is from a microsquirt plug and play from EFISource. Thanks for any feedback!

Mods:
BBK short tubes
BBK catless H pipe
4.10 gears
Vortech V3 Si
stock longblock
 

  • 2021-10-05_17.40.42.msq
    119.2 KB · Views: 0

