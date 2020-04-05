Saying hello to all

R

redNfast

New Member
Apr 5, 2020
2
0
1
73
Woodstock, GA
New Mustang owner, new to the Mustang car. As a long time GM guy, the 50 sparked my interest, with a serious styling change, for the better. This 55 is the best of brand yet, what I never knew about the Mustang and totally please to learn. One can buy performance related packages, with specific upgrades.

Making this car the most enjoyable factory HotRod out here, hats off to Ford.

Here is my ride, ordered Nov 2019. now picked up 2 weeks ago. Oh yeah it's red as hell, looked at every color trying no to buy red.

Every time walking by this Mustang, red with black trim sitting on showroom floor. Could hear a distance voice call my name.
DSC_0041.jpg


DSC_0035.jpg


Thanks for the forum and the invite

pep
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Cam416 saying hello from Toronto Canada The Welcome Wagon 1
Scottgf Newbie Saying Hello 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
69MOD Just Saying Hello! The Welcome Wagon 3
Totally Bored New Guy Saying Hello 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
T Just Wanted To Say Hello The Welcome Wagon 2
Similar threads
Cam416 saying hello from Toronto Canada
Newbie Saying Hello
Just Saying Hello!
New Guy Saying Hello
Just Wanted To Say Hello
Top Bottom