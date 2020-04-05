Saying hello to all

New Mustang owner, new to the Mustang car. As a long time GM guy, the 50 sparked my interest, with a serious styling change, for the better. This 55 is the best of brand yet, what I never knew about the Mustang and totally please to learn. One can buy performance related packages, with specific upgrades.Making this car the most enjoyable factory HotRod out here, hats off to Ford.Here is my ride, ordered Nov 2019. now picked up 2 weeks ago. Oh yeah it's red as hell, looked at every color trying no to buy red.Every time walking by this Mustang, red with black trim sitting on showroom floor. Could hear a distance voice call my name.Thanks for the forum and the invitepep