Scary front end wobble at low speed only

Hello all!



Hopefully someone can help me with this because I'm officially stumped.

07 v6 mustang here, 100k miles



When I'm driving leas than around 45 mph, the front end wobbles really bad. It feels like you're turning the steering wheel back and forth really fast. The weird thing is that the steering wheel itself doesn't move a whole lot. It's solid when turning, and the alignment isn't bad. I checked the bearings and they seem fine as well.



The tie rods are older, but they still seem pretty solid. The boots are intact and they still have grease in them.

The front tires are relatively new (about 1.5 years old) and have about 6-7k miles on them.



Is there a specific thing I should test or look at? All the googling I've been doing always comes up with the death wobble, but I think that only happens at high speed. When I'm driving more than 45 the wobble for me goes away. I wanted to try to actually diagnose the problem before I start throwing money at parts and (possibly) allignments and not solving the problem. Thanks!