Scavenger Hunt! Looking For I Is Spotted In The Wild!

74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Oooh! CT!!!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,412
3,292
224
@LILCBRA suggested the idea, and I love it.

If you're out and about and see a II, at the junkyard, at the mall, at a car show, at a dealership, wherever. Take a few pics and post it here!
 

LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,979
1,017
154
48
Marietta, Ga
Post a little info if at all possible like where you seen it. I´m hopeful (maybe we are all hopeful?) that it will bring in new members who might be looking to see who is interested in their personal car. With any luck, they will create a profile and stick around.

There is a shop down the road from my house a little ways that has a white hatch that has been sitting there for a little while, maybe a month? They were working on it before it was pushed outside. I´ll try to get a shot and post it in the near future....
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,979
1,017
154
48
Marietta, Ga
A quick update on my last post. I´ve passed by there a few times on my way to the doctor and physical therapy. The one time I tried taking a couple pics, when there wasn´t another car in the way, I ended up taking a pic of my car´s door pillar! It looks pretty solid though. Missing both bumpers and looks like at least one 1/4 window. I´ll be trying to get a pic until either A) it disappears or B) I get the pic!!

Another update, 11/8: The car is still outside, but every time we have passed by, it has been boxed in by other cars. I think I noticed dual exhaust running out the back on either side of the car....?
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,979
1,017
154
48
Marietta, Ga
Ok, I finally got a pic of this car. It is located in Marietta, Georgia at a shop on Powder Springs road. It has had another random car parked behind it about every time I passed by until today. I would say they have had it at this shop for at least a month. I am overly curious as to what they are doing with it....?

22947146215_d907013cbf_h.jpg
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,979
1,017
154
48
Marietta, Ga
The above car is back in a bay in this shop. I probably couldn't get a better or different pic since the rear is about all you can see while passing by. Still curious what they are doing with it and if the owner is local to me or not. There is also a body shop behind this shop, wonder if someone is having it restored? :)
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,979
1,017
154
48
Marietta, Ga
It looks like this car is now in line for the body shop behind this shop as it is sitting outside there now. I can only catch a glimpse of the rear end again as I pass by....
 
StadEMS3

StadEMS3

Active Member
Jun 19, 2003
218
30
49
Mechanicsville, MD
This V8 Ghia has been sitting outside Andrews AFB, MD for about a year. It's in a fenced area and the gate is always locked. I'm thinking a tow company. Vinyl roof is shot but otherwise looks solid.
IMG_20160413_163023558_zpsu5p3k0jl.jpg
 
78Cologne

78Cologne

Member
Jun 12, 2017
26
3
13
41
There are 3 possibly 4 ii besides mine where i live here in Missouri 2 Cobras 1Ghia and the other is a hatchback i will try and get some picks one of the Cobras is all original with less then 2000 miles on it. I have been trying to catch someone at home for years to see if they would part with it before the garage its in falls on top of it. Ill post pics when i go back out that way.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,979
1,017
154
48
Marietta, Ga
Unfortunately I have no pic of this, but I spotted one driving the opposite way while on my way to work tonight. It was a white with blue striped Cobra. The top stripes were too narrow to be stock size, but the side stripes looked to be pretty close at least. Looked to be a younger guy driving and the car itself looked pretty good. I didn't notice much else other than that. It very well could have been the same car I posted about earlier in this section....?
 
Suidriver

Suidriver

Member
Sep 16, 2017
3
3
13
50
Spotted this red '77 on Craigslist, now it's in my driveway! It has been in a barn since '99, and is on its way to being a daily driver once again! 351W/auto, Red/red.
Behind it is my Cobra II, built 302/semi-auto, sadly with a blown tranny.
Not shown are the '75 parts car and '78 rolling chassis in my relative's garage...
001.JPG
 
Buddha_DUT

Buddha_DUT

Member
Jun 7, 2013
15
7
24
29
StadEMS3 said:
This V8 Ghia has been sitting outside Andrews AFB, MD for about a year. It's in a fenced area and the gate is always locked. I'm thinking a tow company. Vinyl roof is shot but otherwise looks solid.
IMG_20160413_163023558_zpsu5p3k0jl.jpg
Wanna know something hilarious? This car is sitting in my driveway now! I rescued it from some knucklehead who was hell bent on cutting and chopping it into a dirt track car. Lmao
 
StadEMS3

StadEMS3

Active Member
Jun 19, 2003
218
30
49
Mechanicsville, MD
Buddha_DUT said:
Wanna know something hilarious? This car is sitting in my driveway now! I rescued it from some knucklehead who was hell bent on cutting and chopping it into a dirt track car. Lmao
No way! Where are you in MD? How much was it? What shape is it in? I tried to get ahold of anyone who knew about the car and no one knew about the car. And you didn't post a pic of it in your driveway, lol.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,979
1,017
154
48
Marietta, Ga
StadEMS3 said:
No way! Where are you in MD? How much was it? What shape is it in? I tried to get ahold of anyone who knew about the car and no one knew about the car. And you didn't post a pic of it in your driveway, lol.
Yeah!! Pics or it didn't happen! :jester: lol
 
Buddha_DUT

Buddha_DUT

Member
Jun 7, 2013
15
7
24
29
Original title is actually a VA title, I'm in NC. Lol. An air Force buddy of mine stationed up there drove it home on leave. Said he paid 400 for her. I paid him 500 to not cut it up. Lmao. I ripped the rotted vinyl top off and sanded and primered the half top. And for pics, here you go
 

Attachments

Buddha_DUT

Buddha_DUT

Member
Jun 7, 2013
15
7
24
29
Did you happen to snap any other pics of it so we can compare and see if it is the same car? That would be so wild!
 
StadEMS3

StadEMS3

Active Member
Jun 19, 2003
218
30
49
Mechanicsville, MD
Budda, I was at Andews AFB Sunday (Dec 14th) and the car is still sitting in the same spot on Old Alexandria Ferry Rd, I think we are talking 2 different cars. Same color, similar wheels too.
 
D

dude101

Founding Member
Nov 2, 2000
125
0
17
East Hartford Connecticut
StadEMS3 said:
Budda, I was at Andews AFB Sunday (Dec 14th) and the car is still sitting in the same spot on Old Alexandria Ferry Rd, I think we are talking 2 different cars. Same color, similar wheels too.
They are different cars, if you google search "7500 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd Clinton, Maryland" and go to street view you can see that the car has been sitting there from at least Oct 2015. 3 years.....interesting
 
IIGood

IIGood

Founding Member
Aug 1, 1998
3,683
617
214
Churchton, MD
There's a white II t-top sitting at a repair shop that's on my way to work. It has a targa band on it. At first I thought it might've been a King Cobra but it just has the standard valance on the front...no air dam. It's been there all week so far and hasn't moved.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,979
1,017
154
48
Marietta, Ga
IIGood said:
There's a white II t-top sitting at a repair shop that's on my way to work. It has a targa band on it. At first I thought it might've been a King Cobra but it just has the standard valance on the front...no air dam. It's been there all week so far and hasn't moved.
Can you get a pic to share? :)
 
T Decent deal on these cars? Or keep looking? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
A Fox Looking to buy fox top 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
