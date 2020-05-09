Fox Scored a 5 speed feature car with only 67k original miles

Pick up a 93 feature car sold here in Idaho and still lives here in Idaho. Zero rust zero mods. paint needs some love baked by the sun but runs like a top and cleaned up nice my $3650 find. She was a dirty pig when I bought here and a few thousand dollars later she is looks great here are a few before and after pics replaced top had a friend do the install and I replaced the seat covers with replacement leather from TMI did the seats myself and a little help from the wife. Long time member 1st post been a 67 mustang owner for ever but really love the fox bodies
 

Here are a few more pics She cleaned up nice lots of polishing and buffing and and a little money and lots of time I am very happy with my results Have just under $6500 total investment I feel I have a great car for a great price :)
 

Attachments

