For Sale Scorpion #1019 1.72 ratio rocker & 58cc #1399 afr165 renegades

NEW AND NEVER USED..
Have 58cc afr165 1399 renegade heads, adjustable guide plates, and ARP 3/8 studs with ARP head bolts. Paid 1650 for heads 250 for scorpion 1.72 rockers 55 for ARP head bolts. That's $1955. Package deal is $1750 for everything. Buyer pays shipping
I'll sell just the rockers for $200. Heads and head bolts $1600.
Located in Knoxville TN
Thanks
I'll add more pictures when I get the chance
 

Heads sold
Roller rockers scp1019 $175+ shipping
Arp head bolts 154-3701 $40 + shipping
Trickflow lifters TFS-21400004 $50+shipping
 
