FanoftheFox
Member
-
- Jun 11, 2019
-
- 21
-
- 2
-
- 13
NEW AND NEVER USED..
Have 58cc afr165 1399 renegade heads, adjustable guide plates, and ARP 3/8 studs with ARP head bolts. Paid 1650 for heads 250 for scorpion 1.72 rockers 55 for ARP head bolts. That's $1955. Package deal is $1750 for everything. Buyer pays shipping
I'll sell just the rockers for $200. Heads and head bolts $1600.
Located in Knoxville TN
Thanks
I'll add more pictures when I get the chance
Have 58cc afr165 1399 renegade heads, adjustable guide plates, and ARP 3/8 studs with ARP head bolts. Paid 1650 for heads 250 for scorpion 1.72 rockers 55 for ARP head bolts. That's $1955. Package deal is $1750 for everything. Buyer pays shipping
I'll sell just the rockers for $200. Heads and head bolts $1600.
Located in Knoxville TN
Thanks
I'll add more pictures when I get the chance
Attachments
-
325.2 KB Views: 27
Last edited: