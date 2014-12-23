Scott Drake And Dynacorn Crap Parts

I've been disappointed in just about every catalog part I've bought so far. . .Nothing ever fit right out of the box. . .fine. A little tweaking and filing I guess is expected. But these last parts, one of them wasn't even close (upper stone guard) and the dash bezel (2nd return) was still covered in over spray. I can almost understand the over spray, maybe it was a bad production run that got out. The Stone Guard I was told though, has always been stamped like this. It doesn't even match the original mounting holes on the valence! Not only that, it doesn't stick out far enough to allow me to screw the trim to it. I was lucky enough to get a personal phone call from CJpony parts and they told me they saw nothing wrong with them and to not expect too much.Really? Am I wrong? Before I go looking for replacements, is this really as good as it will get or did I just get bullted off the phone? They did offer me a refund, which I took. Are there better replacements out there?