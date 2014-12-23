Scott Drake And Dynacorn Crap Parts

I've been disappointed in just about every catalog part I've bought so far. . .Nothing ever fit right out of the box. . .fine. A little tweaking and filing I guess is expected. But these last parts, one of them wasn't even close (upper stone guard) and the dash bezel (2nd return) was still covered in over spray. I can almost understand the over spray, maybe it was a bad production run that got out. The Stone Guard I was told though, has always been stamped like this. It doesn't even match the original mounting holes on the valence! Not only that, it doesn't stick out far enough to allow me to screw the trim to it. I was lucky enough to get a personal phone call from CJpony parts and they told me they saw nothing wrong with them and to not expect too much.

Really? Am I wrong? Before I go looking for replacements, is this really as good as it will get or did I just get bull:poo:ted off the phone? They did offer me a refund, which I took. Are there better replacements out there?
 

Glazer/Nolan Mustang Barn restores Mustangs and sells parts. They may be a good resource for better fitting parts. They use what they sell. Dan in there shop is always very helpful. I have had good luck with parts from NPD. Rick the owner monitors the Vintage Mustang Forum. He is always trying to help the Mustang owners with getting good quality parts.
 
One of the GM parts places, (Clarks or Year One?) rated their sheet metal for five categories. The best is NOS, and the other end is something kind of rusty thing shaped kind of like the right part. But whatever the category, they tell you to expect to have to make it work, even with the best available.
That said, Dynacorn makes the whole body, so it should be as right as you can get. Did they send the wrong part?
 
I'm not sure if they just sent the wrong part. It is part number Dii#3643J, but the front tabs don't look like the correct tabs shown on the picture on their website. On the NPD site, they have an "improved repro deflector" that has a review that reflects the issue I'm having "tab are not correct and poor fit".

If the new valence had a vertical flange where the mounting hole is, there's no issue(aside from fitment). I can't find any literature anywhere stating this, but I wonder if there is an "improved repro valence" floating around I don't know about?

I sent pictures and emails to Scott Drake and Dynacorn, but haven't heard back. I'll cut them some slack and assume they are closed for the holidays ;)

I will contact NPD and Glazer/Nolan to see what they have. No luck finding a good used part.
 
7991LXnSHO said:
One of the GM parts places, (Clarks or Year One?) rated their sheet metal for five categories. The best is NOS, and the other end is something kind of rusty thing shaped kind of like the right part. But whatever the category, they tell you to expect to have to make it work, even with the best available.
That said, Dynacorn makes the whole body, so it should be as right as you can get. Did they send the wrong part?
Don't hold me to this because I'm not an expert but the last I'd heard about Dynacorn is that the whole thing is shorter than OEM by 3ish inches. That's the Dynacorn body. Parts etc, are also off by a similar margin. I'd bet @horse sence would know more.
 
Cool Beans said:
I was lucky enough to get a personal phone call from CJpony parts and they told me they saw nothing wrong with them and to not expect too much.
That tells me that they know they sell poor-fitting repop junk. To be fair, it may be all they can get without contracting a better supplier themselves ($$$$). Most of this stuff (and most other stuff) has gone offshore and is Chinese/Indian crap.

That said, repop trim/body parts have had bad fit & finish for as long as I can remember and a big reason is because they are made on dies made from reverse-engineered sheetmetal. It's very much like photocopying a photocopy of a photocopy; it gets markedly worse each time. The best parts are/were made on old original tooling, but the quality continues to get worse because that tooling continues to wear out. I've never seen nor heard of a repop valance that didn't need work, front or rear.

A lot of it requires massaging regardless because 40+ year-old cars frequently deviate from the original chassis dimensions.
 
Noobz347 said:
Don't hold me to this because I'm not an expert but the last I'd heard about Dynacorn is that the whole thing is shorter than OEM by 3ish inches. That's the Dynacorn body. Parts etc, are also off by a similar margin. I'd bet @horse sence would know more.
Dynacorn rear quarters for 67 -68 fit quite well but are about 1/8 inch longer than the original ,65-66 are a nice fit ,69s are nice but have a crisper edge along the top of the quarter than the original .Rear valances are all ,make it fit . All front valances need tweaking to fit ,even ford tooling .Ford tooling tail panel and Dynacorn tail panels are very good ,others are junk .Ford tooling hoods and fenders are fair ,the fenders require fitting to the door but are nice other than that .I have never used a Dynacorn hood. Dynacorn fenders are about the same as Ford .Others are thinner metal. I haven't used any of the 67 -68 front valance or stone deflector pieces .Scott Drake floors are very nice and so are Dynacorn .Frame rails ,Dynacorn all the way.
The best pieces you will find are old original Ford parts . Expect to have to massage any new sheet metal some where to make it fit correctly ,but ford tooling and Dynacorn are about the best you can get .
The problem i have with Scott Drake parts ,such as trim and Chrome is the packaging ,The shrink plastic they are packaged in sticks to the part and is a pain in the butt to get off the part .
 
I've heard Dynacorn is about as good as you get, and I'm aware most body panels require tweaking. But this piece is just wrong. Not to be tweaked, but cut and rewelded correctly. To me that is unacceptable to sell as a replacement. But I guess I have to deal with what is available. . .unless I find some good used parts.

Thoughts on the dash bezel? It pissed me off more when I was told "you wont even be able to see it in the car". The thing that really upsets me most about all this, is that no one seems to give a damn. . .
 
The over spray is pretty bad ,almost like the chrome was not masked . I have a new old stock dash bezel from Ford that i put in my 67 Fastback that i have been saving for years ,the chrome didn't cover in places and black shows through so even the original Ford s were not perfect . I don't know how good the chrome proses is on the new parts ,but you may take acetone on a rag and very carefully wipe the over spray away .Don't get it on the rest of the black or it will take it off as well.
 
Might want to consider the following (taken from this VMF thread)

OP:
Any experience with scott drake sheet metal? Looking like Cj sells a dynacorn version and npd sells a no name. Scott Drake offers one from various dealers.

NPD:
You're falling victim to the confusion that results from "brand marketing". The honest truth is that all three different sources you are considering above are selling the SAME part from the same manufacturer.

Dynacorn does not manufacture it, they buy it overseas, apply their brand to it, and re-sell to CJ's.

Drake does not manufacture the item either, they're doing the same thing as Dynacorn, buying from the same factory/tooling, and re-selling.

NPD is one of the few retail Mustang parts suppliers that orders the majority of our sheet metal DIRECT from the Taiwanese manufacturing infrastructure, effectively bypassing wholesale-importers like Dynacorn and Drake.

So don't be spooked by "no-name". It's all "no-name" to a certain extent, in that most hobbyists are unfamiliar with the actual names of the actual manufacturers of all the overseas metal (Golden Legion, Golden Trust, Tri-Plus, Yeou-Wei, TK, etc.etc.etc..).

It's a very complicated subject, because in some cases there are competing toolings in Taiwan, each with their own positive and/or negative attributes, and we might choose to source to a different tooling than Dynacorn or Drake does due to our own preference and research.

Other times, there is only one tooling/factory producing a certain part (such as this case) and EVERYBODY is selling the same piece, regardless of who's logo is on the box.

Suffice it to say, we're not carrying generic stuff, we're just leap-frogging the U.S.-based W/D distributors that so many of our competitors rely heavily upon. We have the connections, the volume and the warehouse capacity to pull it off.
 
I cant see that being totally true . The ford tooling are different from the Dynacorn and the cheap fenders are much thinner than both .The same with Quarters ,Dynacorn are much heavier than the Cheap quarters .If you had the chance to compare them side by side you would quickly see the difference.It is correct that Dynacorn does not make the sheet metal ,and they do buy them over seas though,as they probably all do. I have recently had three different types of 65-66 fenders here at the same time and all three sets were different in fit and thickness.
 
I don't think anyone would argue that original Ford tooling is different from repro from any alternate source. That's why I buy whole vehicles for parts. If I can't get NOS or original tooling, the next best thing is used original. I gave up on repro parts long ago, just too much hassle. Heck, even the Scott Drake emblems are wrong.
 
Yeah even the new 65-66 Ford tooling is not the greatest ,it doesn't fit up to the door very well ,it doesn't follow the arch of the hood very well and it causes the headlight door to stick up above the headlight buckets so a bit of work has to be done to make them fit .The Dynacorn is actually as close a fit as the Ford tooling .
Can't even tell you how many coupes i have parted out for fenders , doors ,and hoods .Fast backs and converts were the thing at the time ,quarters ,frame rails and rockers were not available so coupes got the axe to fix the others. Any repro parts were not worth the trouble at all and coupes were cheap and a lot of the time they were free for hauling away .
 
barnett468

the red oxide ford parts fit the best but cost a lot . . thre black onres are ford service parts and aren't as good.
 
Actually, the quote from NPD is exactly true. There are all but a couple manufacturers of sheet metal. Dynacorn is responsible for many more pieces being made that would have been made. But they are sourcing metal from the same manufacturers. If a company cares, they will try and sell the best and even apply pressure to get the problems fixed. NPD does that, I would assume Dynacorn does too since they are trying to have full bodies built. Ford tooling . . the problem is these are old dies. They don't stamp as well as they did 50 years ago. So better than most repro, but not like original or when the dies were newer.
 
