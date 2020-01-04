I need some advice...I welded in the drivers side steel engine bay panels from Scott Rod Fabrications into my fathers mustang and I didn’t think it came out the best (I’m a beginner), so I recommended my dad hire an experienced welder to do the other side...MISTAKE! The guy he hired to weld in the panel is a friend of mine and he is a very talented welder, but he had his kid do the work to “learn” and gain some experience. He ended up burning holes in the panel and therefore added a “patch” to the shock tower. The shock tower side and panel now has a lot of wave. I am tempted to cut out the panel and the side of the shock tower and weld in a patch from another tower and install a new panel from Scott Rod Fab myself. The question I have is about the panel seams and this repair. I have read several debates on forums regarding metal type fillers (all metal, metal to metal, etc) versus duraglass type fillers. My fear is cracking and bubbling after painted (especially being in an engine bay). I am a bit of a perfectionist (it’s a curse!) and want to make sure this engine bay come out smooth with no waves, cracks, or bubbles. Any advice is welcomed. Pics to follow. Note this has sat for a while and just getting back to it, so there is some surface rust that will be removed.