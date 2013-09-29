Scratches In Glass How To Remove

Can I remove scratches in glass? On my sunroof there is a few really light scratches I would like and try to remove. Any products out there I can us to make it look better?
 

You may try calling a local glass place or find an auto restoration shop near you. I know a lot of guys have original glass buffed when restoring cars, especially glass that's either not remanufactured or hard to find.
 
I remember water being used to keep the glass cool during the buffing process. It is a mess if your wipers scratch the windshield.
 
Old thread, I know..
I just bought an 05 with what looks like brillo scratches on the entire rear glass. Looks like someone scrubbed the entire glass with a scratch pad.
I have moderate polishing experience.
Was thinking about having the glass replaced but if this'll work.. What ya think??
 
