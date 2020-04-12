SCT BA5000 MAF Transfer Function

1

1995stang On Instagram

New Member
Apr 12, 2020
1
0
0
18
Michigan
Hi, I have a 95 Mustang GT with an on3 turbo kit. I purchased a slot style SCT BA5000 MAF sensor to run in the car. The SCT tuning software I'm using is too dated and doesn't have the data for this chip. I have searched far and wide on insight to where I could find the transfer function for this chip, no luck. It would be greatly appreciated if someone could provide me with that, or point me in the right direction of where to find it.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beyondEOD For Sale MOATES QUARTERHORSE QH EEC Tuner Engine and Power Adder 0
M SN95 SCT PRP Injector Swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
A Sct x4 tuner questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
musclemustangcb Anyone running a blow thru sct ba5000??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 16
zkiller18 FS: SCT BA5000 slot style MAF Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
Similar threads
For Sale MOATES QUARTERHORSE QH EEC Tuner
SN95 SCT PRP Injector Swap
Sct x4 tuner questions
Anyone running a blow thru sct ba5000???
FS: SCT BA5000 slot style MAF
Top Bottom