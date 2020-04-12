SCT BA5000 MAF Transfer Function

Hi, I have a 95 Mustang GT with an on3 turbo kit. I purchased a slot style SCT BA5000 MAF sensor to run in the car. The SCT tuning software I'm using is too dated and doesn't have the data for this chip. I have searched far and wide on insight to where I could find the transfer function for this chip, no luck. It would be greatly appreciated if someone could provide me with that, or point me in the right direction of where to find it.