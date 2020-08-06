SCT low programming voltage

Texas Stangalang

Texas Stangalang

New Member
Jan 27, 2019
11
0
1
Texas
So I’ve been running a SCT iTSX for a while now. I’ve recently run into a problem where it won’t allow me to change the tune due to low programming voltage. It’s only been doing that for a few months and the only thing I added to the car that may draw was a double din screen. Anyways I replaced the tired battery since it was 4-5 years old and it was kicking the bucket. New battery...still a problem. Pulled the radio power fuse to see if it was drawing and still nothing. I checked my car with the multimeter and it’s low 14v when running and high 12v when car off (power on). It’s weird because the iTSX gauges were spot on with what my multimeter was showing but when I’d immediately go to the iTSX info file it would show mid 12v when engine running and high 10v when only power on. I don’t think I’ve got an alternator problem and I doubt it’s the wiring from what I’ve casually looked at a glance. SCT a while back pretty much told me I had some kinda issue although they didn’t give any insight if the unit had a problem. I hit them up again and they have yet to respond. Anyone got any ideas on if it’s something with my car or the tuner?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Tune Causing Problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
D Can anyone adjust my tune for 42lb injectors? SCT X4 tuner Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
G Sct 90 maf sensor 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D Need sct x4 users help please. Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
1 SCT BA5000 MAF Transfer Function Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
beyondEOD SOLD MOATES QUARTERHORSE QH EEC Tuner Engine and Power Adder 1
M SN95 SCT PRP Injector Swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
A Sct x4 tuner questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Z Bama SCT x3 tune settings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
2 Sct x4 won't hold custom tune Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
P Digital Tuning Need help with returning to stock (SCT) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 27
P Returning to stock question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
MoneyMike11 Sct 90mm MAF 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
MarineDeuce Digital Tuning BAMA SCT ETC. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
M Sct x3 what inside the custom tune? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
MarineDeuce Digital Tuning SCT X4 Question 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
Onesick99GT Please Help! Datalog Uploaded Hanging Idle Digital Self-tuning Forum 34
R How can I view the graph from my .drf file on my home computer from SCT dynorun? Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
D Loaded Coyote Swap Tuning Question Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
J SCT and disableing EGR and O2 now disabled 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Onesick99GT SCT Advantage III Racer Pro Software Digital Self-tuning Forum 145
E Help with Tune!! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
B Digital Tuning 1988 mustang sct chip max power? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J SCT X4 Bama tune question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
K 2003 GT, SCT Tuner Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
A Best Tuner For 2015-2017 V6 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
reddragonracing WTB/Trade Sct Chip Burner Other Classifieds 0
C Sct Tuner SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
J Hello Everyone. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B Sct X4 From Amazon 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Calipony Sct Livewire Or X4? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
2 Sct X2 Liveload 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D Sct X4 Question And Crank Relearn Advice Wanted 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
jerrytbirdsc SOLD Sct X3 Power Flash Unlocked With Preloaded Tunes Engine and Power Adder Parts 5
N Sct X3 Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
M Email/remote Tune Worth It? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Lovejoy Sct Chip Check Engine Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
W Sct Xcalibrator2 ? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
W Expired C&l Racer Cai And Sct Xcalibrator2 Engine and Power Adder 4
Loaded510 Sct X4 Custom Tune 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
93lx5.0 SOLD Sct X3 Tuner For Sale (unmarried) Engine and Power Adder 0
mitchell allard Sct X4 Adjustable Settings 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
Lou95gts Sct X4 Question 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 10
Ronin38 SOLD Sct Stx3 Tuner Engine and Power Adder 6
J Expired Sct X-cal 3 W/ Brenspeed Tunes - $225 Engine and Power Adder 3
B Fox 87'-88' Vs. 89'-93' Factory Wiring Harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
JeremiahCampbell SOLD Sct X3 Power Flash Engine and Power Adder 5
15redgt Sct Vs Diablosport Tuners? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 6
F Idle Surging Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M Max Rpm For Stock 4.6 3v? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom