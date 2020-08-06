SCT low programming voltage

So I’ve been running a SCT iTSX for a while now. I’ve recently run into a problem where it won’t allow me to change the tune due to low programming voltage. It’s only been doing that for a few months and the only thing I added to the car that may draw was a double din screen. Anyways I replaced the tired battery since it was 4-5 years old and it was kicking the bucket. New battery...still a problem. Pulled the radio power fuse to see if it was drawing and still nothing. I checked my car with the multimeter and it’s low 14v when running and high 12v when car off (power on). It’s weird because the iTSX gauges were spot on with what my multimeter was showing but when I’d immediately go to the iTSX info file it would show mid 12v when engine running and high 10v when only power on. I don’t think I’ve got an alternator problem and I doubt it’s the wiring from what I’ve casually looked at a glance. SCT a while back pretty much told me I had some kinda issue although they didn’t give any insight if the unit had a problem. I hit them up again and they have yet to respond. Anyone got any ideas on if it’s something with my car or the tuner?