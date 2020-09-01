SCT Tuner Error 110D8

I know that the SCT X4 Tuners are popular in the mustang community so I was hopeing to get some help.

After the device saves my stock files, I get the error code(110D8) right before it tries to install the new tune. I can turn the car back to stock with no issues, Voltage reads 12.5 when key on, SCT Tune and Bama Tunes both don't work. I Have tried to disconnect battery for 15min then try and no luck. Any suggestions help