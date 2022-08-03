SCT tuner for IRMC delete

I have a 2017 Mustang GT and have a question about deleting the IRMC and tuning. The back story is I had been getting a P0308 code and I took it to the mechanic. He replaced the coil and a few days later she threw a P0300 code. Mechanic indicates its likely something sticking with the IRMC. Rather than replacing a manifold that is back ordered by Ford for 3 months, he recommend I order an IMRC Control Lock Out Kit (Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZQNWKN7
). Doing this would require a modification to the ECU. The tuner I am looking at is the SCT BDX (https://www.lethalperformance.com/sct-40490-bdx-performance-programmer.html). I am unfamiliar with tuners and tuning in general, so this is probably a newb question. Does the tuner come with the capability to modify the ECU or do I also need a custom tune for this? Thanks in advance!
 

