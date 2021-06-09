SCT Tuners

I have an SCT Tuner that is locked. I remember that there was a way to unlock it though this info is no longer found. Is it still possible to unlock these tuners? I'm selling one in the for sale section here and if there is a way someone is getting a good deal on a tuner. Giving them the ease of it is possible to get it unlocked will sell it faster. If not its garbage. I want to make sure I'm not selling someone something they can not unlock.