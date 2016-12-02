Sct X4 Question And Crank Relearn Advice Wanted

Hi guys,

I've just installed a 2014 engine into my 2011 GT and I think my ECU has a tune on it, only worked it out when it would only run with a big JLT intake and wont run with a stock one. I want to retune the ECU to a tune that I know and trust. Now with that, can I just flash the ECU straight onto a new tune? Or am I meant to return to stock first? Because I can't actually return to stock as my ECU is already tuned and I'm from the UK so getting a stock tune is quite difficult without sending my whole ECU off to the US.

So basically, can I flash and already tuned ECU onto another tune with the X4 without returning to stock first?

Now I'm also having issues relearning the crank sensors. Nothing seems to work. We've tried revving it higher, taking it for a test drive, still not working. Any ideas or tips on how to get the damn crank sensors to relearn? The garage thought it might be the unknown tune that is currently on the ECU but I'm not so sure. Also the engine is working fine other than not crank relearning properly, is it still safe to drive? Because as far as I'm aware the crank sensors only identify misfires, but I'm sure I will be able to tell if the engine is misfiring anyway.

Thanks!
 

You can install a tune on an ECU that already has one. The SCT X4 tuner will "think" the existing tune is the stock tune and will save it. You are supposed to drive about 10 miles after tuning so that the car gets used to the new tune. You should also let the car idle without A/C for like 5 mins then turn the A/C on for 2 mins, then off again.
 
I agree with autorres plus will add that these computer based cars need to relearn things once you disconnect the battery, change ECU parameters, or anything else to that effect. I had to drive my car around for 2 days to get a good Smog reading in California. What I found is for the sensors to relearn and be where they need to be you have to do several kinds of driving.. for example drive at 30mph non stop, drive between 25-50mph stop and go, stay idle at a stop and rev every so often, and some other things. All actions should be around 7 minutes. Really weird, but that's what you have to do. I forget what the terms were... like the catalyc converter sensor would come on before another one or wasn't reading. They told me, "just drive 15 minutes at 65 miles an hour non-stop." Yeah that didn't work. So in case you still have trouble the car learning it's settings again, that's what I would suggest.
 
I had this crank sensor problem after I had a clutch put in so I had to have the dealer do a relearn on it. I have heard that some shops that have the high dollar computer can do it too. Dealership charge was 175 bucks and as far as driving it safely it will bog and run like crap at high Rpm so along with the misfires so I don’t recommend it. Good luck
 
i'm having same issue as you.new clutch and flywheel and i do a crank relearn,cel goes off and comes back on after 40miles or so.my codes are p0300 and p0316.didn't have any codes before the new cutch.my car is 17 gt supercharged and custom tune on it.once crank is relearned does it stay that way or do i have to do it every 40miles with my tuner?what was your outcome and did you get cel to stay offl?
 
I had to take my car to the dealership and I believe it was 150 bucks. I never had a problem after that. You may have a bad sensor. They don’t cost all to much but install will be higher I’m sure. Good luck.
 
