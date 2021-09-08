SE Ohio (Not Mustang exclusive)

Bree
Now a couple translations.... "Tire Demonstration" in years past has meant "Burnout contest"
"Beverages" usually includes beer.
However, given the whole Covid routine, those translations are subject to change. This year it's a little earlier. Usually it's the end of October. and usually it starts between noon and 1.
