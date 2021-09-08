SE Ohio (Not Mustang exclusive)

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

Bree

Bree

Active Member
Jan 12, 2021
105
58
38
52
Zanesville Ohio
Now a couple translations.... "Tire Demonstration" in years past has meant "Burnout contest"
"Beverages" usually includes beer.
However, given the whole Covid routine, those translations are subject to change. This year it's a little earlier. Usually it's the end of October. and usually it starts between noon and 1.
 

Attachments

  • cruise in.jpg
    cruise in.jpg
    528.2 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
RMHC of Tulsa
  • Locked
Expired 50th Anniversary Ford Mustang Gt 5.0 - Car Raffle
Replies
0
Views
768
Other Classifieds
RMHC of Tulsa
RMHC of Tulsa
RMHC of Tulsa
50th Anniversary Ford Mustang Gt 5.0 - Car Raffle
Replies
0
Views
1K
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
RMHC of Tulsa
RMHC of Tulsa
W
-Classic-Fit Big Pony Polo shopping online
Replies
0
Views
897
Regional Forums and Event Information
wvowor09
W
timeless2
Roush Jack Roush Jr - Grand Am Racing Blog
Replies
0
Views
1K
Special Production
timeless2
timeless2
Top Bottom