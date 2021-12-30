Slowly working on putting my 93 coupe back together. It has a pair of base cloth seats from a 2006 Mustang V6 in it, which I really like. The foam in the driver's seat is falling apart and I can feel the frame when I sit down. I did a quick search online and couldn't find anything. These have airbags in them, but they are obfiously disabled/unplugged in order to fit in the 1993 antique.



Y'all got any idea where to get replacement foam? I wouldn't be bothered to replace the seat back and the bottom foam both with non-airbag foam if it'll work.