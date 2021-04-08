Seat swap from 2013 Subaru WRX 1998 v6

So I have no idea if this is a good or not, but I'm spit balling ideas atm. I'm looking to upgrade my stock seats in my 98 mustang and have been looking all over the place for some good looking affordable seats. While looking I found some seats from a 2013 WRX and they look good. I'm curious if anyone knows if this will even work or if I'm looking in the wrong direction. From what I have found out so far is that the WRX seats are not electronic so I shouldn't have any issues with wiring, but will they even fit with the brackets and size? If anyone can give me an idea that would be awesome.
 

