Seatbelt Chime While Wearing Seatbelt

Just picked up an 04 v6. Car is in great shape but the seatbelt chime and dash light continually go off, even if both the driver and passenger seat belts are plugged in. I did a search but only came across posts regarding turning it off permanently - thats not what I want to do. Id like to fix the problem

Not sure if its related, but the battery light has also been coming on. But its holding a solid charge, and the alternator is putting out 14.2v, so they both seem good.

Thanks in advance
 

