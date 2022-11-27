So I have a 96 vert with a hardtop the previous owner installed. When I got the car the interior big plastic pieces that house the stereo speakers we're not installed as well as the seat belt reels and retractors and for the life of me I can't figure out how the real and the retractor goes back on there's literally no threaded bolt holes where they will line up that I can find any help would be greatly appreciated as it looks like the seat belt hardware in a convertible is different than in a hardtop.