Seatbelt nut

Hi All,Long time lurker, first time posterRan into a problem that I’m hoping someone might have an answer to. I have a 2003 Mach 1. I had to take the passenger interior out and when reinstalling the passenger seatbelt (upper bolt) I cross threaded a the seatbelt bolt a little (Only hand tightening with small ratchet but after I noticed a 3 or so metal shavings(very small) on the threads. The largest shaving was about 1/6 of a circle.Since this is on the B pillar, I can’t really access behind the threads to add anything to strengthen.I reinstalled the seatbelt bolt and it went in correctly and felt good, but as it’s a seatbelt I’m a little concerned.Anyone have any suggestions to strengthen, or am I being overly cautious?Thanks for any help!