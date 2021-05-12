Seatbelt nut

A

Abudge

New Member
May 11, 2021
1
0
0
38
Canada
Hi All,

Long time lurker, first time poster:)

Ran into a problem that I’m hoping someone might have an answer to. I have a 2003 Mach 1. I had to take the passenger interior out and when reinstalling the passenger seatbelt (upper bolt) I cross threaded a the seatbelt bolt a little (Only hand tightening with small ratchet but after I noticed a 3 or so metal shavings(very small) on the threads. The largest shaving was about 1/6 of a circle.
Since this is on the B pillar, I can’t really access behind the threads to add anything to strengthen.


I reinstalled the seatbelt bolt and it went in correctly and felt good, but as it’s a seatbelt I’m a little concerned.

Anyone have any suggestions to strengthen, or am I being overly cautious?

Thanks for any help!
 

