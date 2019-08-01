Progress Thread Seats?

As some of you know I am purchasing @a91what Eaton m112 he custom put together for the sbf. I figured I’d start a thread showing my progress getting everything ready. I’ll let the pics tell most of the story. I picked up a summit balancer and a trigger wheel and spacer from 64bit tuning. The spacer is cut to properly align the pulley. I discovered however that it’s designed for a stock style balancer and there was no provision on the summit balancer to holt Tge spacers centered. I took the spacer kit that came with the balancer and chucked it up in my lathe to cut it down. Once that was figured out I made a plate I’ll be building off of for the vr sensor, it’s in a rough state now but I’ll trim it down and clean it up before I’m done. Don’t mind the grungy engine and bay, I’ll be addressing that this winter when I pull the engine and repaint and clean up everything.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


More pics. We love pictures
 

Thank you for starting a thread on this as this kit is going to a good home. The more pictures the better on the assembly progress of this on your car.
 
i love pictures as they tell a better story than I can lol. Just have to remember to take em when I’m on roll and plowing through a project.
 
Little bit more progress despite my welding helmet trying to blind me. Made a mount for the sensor. It’s not sexy billet aluminum but it’ll work. I still need to slot the holes to gain some adjustability to better square it up to the tooth but it’s sitting at ~.025 gap right now but a bit crooked.
 

Oh and I scored this on eBay for $19. Most are for sale at $100. It’s a bronco/f150 crank pulley and it’s about 6.5” which is roughly a 1/2” bigger than stock. According to Steve that should be about ~10psi not sure if I can use it without meth injection but will have when I’m ready for that in the spring maybe.
 

Working on getting some adjustability in this sensor mount. How critical is alignment? How’s this look?
 

Trimmed up and painted. Done with that now. I’m gonna clean up the injector harness and put on new loom. No point in having these unused plugs for egr etc on here.
 

a91what

Is there any play in that sensor mount? can you make it move with slight effort? We dont want that thing moving when the engine is running.
 
Trimmed up and painted. Done with that now. I’m gonna clean up the injector harness and put on new loom. No point in having these unused plugs for egr etc on here.
 

Question...are these 104 plugs ok in my iron heads? They reach a bit further than the 25.
 

:Ddeliveries coming tomorrow. I better get some rest because I’m going be busy tomorrow night.
 

AWESOME!!
I wonder who you bought this menagerie of JY stuff never meant to be bolted to a SBF from.... :cautious:

I guess i need to go ahead and compile those pictures into an album for you.
 
