Secondary Air pump issue

BrownMatthew

Jun 17, 2020
Mesa Arizona
Idk if I'm posting to the correct section, but here goes. I have a 2000 mustang 3.8 v6. I've had a check engine light for over two years. Came back to the air pump. A friend activated the pump manually with his scan tool and it kicked in nice and loud. But, yesterday I changed the pump, the pump relay, and the ccrm all at once for good measure. The code disappeared for the first 13 miles, but now the light is right back on. I don't hear it kicking on when I first start it in the morning, even with the new parts. I'm running out of time to fix it. I'm due for emissions, won't pass with that light on. Please help if you have any ideas.
 

