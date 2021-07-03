Seemingly random 'will it fit' and 'how well does it work' kinds of questions...

Folks,I hope no one minds this seemingly random collection of questions. I've been searching forums and also watching YouTube, but, I have yet to find the answers to my specific questions. I'm probably an "oddball"- I like to keep things stock, and/or try to use Ford parts if not staying stock, keep a stock appearance. So, at minimum- maybe this thread will provide humor/entertainment value for dudes who long ago liberated themselves from the stock-ish/mostly Ford stuff requirement, and have parts that just work very well and hi-performance without stupid limitations!For those that are just gonna come back and say "Dude, use the search function", what's the point of having a forum if we can't talk about this stuff? We like to talk about this stuff, right? Besides- these are specific (and probably not the usual) use cases here.If it matters, starting out with a '89 GT, stock EVERYTHING, T5 and 308 rear gears. Budget is I'd say moderate.. I'm a cheapskate at times, other times I'll pony up if I have to. Not trying to spend >1000-1500 at one time if I can help it. Would be MUCH happier in 500 dollar range, but over long haul, willing to spend $ to have the car right.-=Here goes=-GT40 heads:-I know the Cobra ones have the thermactor crossover, and the Explorer ones don't. If you drill and tap the Explorer ones, will the thermactor system then perform as designed? Or is is basically a hole to hold the thermactor crossover tube to the head? (I know GT40P heads removed all thermactor provisions, but I am considering the GT40's)-Will stock valve covers fit on GT40 heads?-Will roller rockers work with stock valve covers? Either 1:6 or 1:7-Anyone tried just the GT40 heads, with stock cam, stock intake, stock injectors? If so, did your driveabilty change much?-What HP and Torque increase could be expected by this? (just the GT40 heads, without changing the cam or intake?)-Stock injectors ok with just heads here? Or are they approaching duty cycle here too with just heads?AFR or TFS "street" heads (with emissions control still avail)-Since I don't have an '86 motor, but have an '89- is this just literally bolt on?-Can you still use the stock valve covers?-Do these work fine with stock cam? Any driveability problems?-Anyone have problems with head gaskets, due to iron block and alum heads? I'm guessing no if cooling system is fine, but wanted to double check- I know stock is heavy, but iron:iron seems ideal for sealing...-What HP and Torque increase could be expected by this? (just the AFR or TFS street heads, without changing the cam or intake?)Cam:-Ok, let's say I do just the GT40 heads as above, and then go with a not-extreme cam, say a TFS stage 1 (or maybe an F-cam).. If keeping stock intake, am I still able to benefit from the heads and cam?-Anyone done this? What was your experience like?-Will this push me to "bigger injectors absolutely required" territory if not already there from the heads?-What if you're rebuilding a high-milage motor, and decide you want a stock cam (perhaps from 88 as I think by 89 they'd already softened it up a bit?).. Can these still be found in new condition? Or, do you have to have one custom ground?Intake: (I know it's stupid, I've just always loved the look of the stocker- and it's what a lot of us all had back in the day)-anyone ported a stock intake? Was the end result favorable if so?-anyone had good result with increasing TB size, but keeping stock intake (assuming it can all bolt up?)***Bottom line*** if the car is gonna run like a mis-matched herky-jerky nightmare because of just heads but not upgrade to a whole integrated system, I'll either stay stock or go with an integrated system. Just trying to maximize what I've already got, keep stock looks, and save some $$$ if possible.============================Clutch related:-What's your flywheel replacement recommendation, if "performance" is not necessarily a driver, but quality/balance/smoothness (or at least as good as stock quality)?============================That's all I can think of for now, but I'm sure I'll have more random/odd combo questionsLooking forward to you all's knowledge!Jason