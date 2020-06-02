Seized engine on 99'

Hey everyone! I've been eyeing this 99' Mustang Convertible for a while now. At 500$ with 100k miles seems like a good bargain. The biggest issue seems to be that the engine is seized.

Im looking to learn how to work on cars and would love to learn on a 90s mustang.

I understand there are some simple things I can do to try to un-stick the motor. 1) remove all the plugs, 2) disconnect the the battery, 3) with a breaker bar, and socket on the crankshaft nut, rotate the engine clockwise. 4) add penetrating oil through the spark plug wells.

Whats the likelihood of this working and actually having a functioning engine. At this price point would it be worth to try and install a new engine?

My main question is where exactly is the crankshaft bolt on this engine. I cant really tell through YouTube or photos. If someone can point me in the right direction on where the bolt is and how to access it that would be really helpful
