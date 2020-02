Lost my husband to a heart attack. He was planning to give his Mustang to one of the grandkids when it got hard for him to climb into it. But the grandkids are too young, so I am going to sell it. it’s been babied and well taken care of and only has 22k miles — mostly driving to the golf course. Should I try to sell it privately? How do you do payments to make sure you don’t get ripped off? Or do I play it safe and sell to a car dealer?