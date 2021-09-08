For Sale Selling Supercharged 2000 Mustang GT Convertible - Michigan

R

robvas

New Member
Aug 4, 2004
2
0
1
MICHIGAN
Price: $12,000
City: Saginaw
State: Michigan
Year: 2000

Built motor (2016) but I do not know the specifics. Has mild cams, forged pistons/rods/crank. Lots of new parts over the last year and a half as it sat for a bit before I got it. Car is a convertible with gray leather interior. Makes 520hp at the tires. Doesn't leak any fluids. Located in Mid-Michigan. Has a clean Michigan title. Around 73k on it. Never seen snow, no rust, kept in the garage blah blah

Vortech V2 S-trim supercharger (makes 15-16psi boost)
60lb Deka injectors
Cobra fuel pump
Boost-a-pump
3.73 gears
Spec clutch
Treadstone front-mount intercooler
Treadstone silicone couplers and T-bolts
TurboSmart VeePort Pro BOV
BBK 78mm throttlebody
BBK Longtube headers
Magnaflow mufflers
SCT big air slot style MAF
SCT flipchip

New stuff in the last year or so:

KMJ Alternator
new Ford Racing PI Intake manifold
new radiator hoses
BBK catted H pipenew MSD coils
autometer boost gauge
Innovate wideband O2 + gauge
new LMR headlights
BMR lower control arms
Koni yellow shocks and struts
Eibach sportline springs
Stifflers subframe connectors
Griptec 2.70" pulley
Newer Nitto tires (275's up front and 315's out back)

Clarion bluetooth head unit and speakers
American Muscle staggered 03/04 Cobra wheels
other stuff I am forgetting
Car is on the stock T45 as far as I know

Cruising along:

Video showing the car, walking around etc
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0730.JPG
    IMG_0730.JPG
    366.9 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0805.JPG
    IMG_0805.JPG
    245.8 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0807.jpg
    IMG_0807.jpg
    315.5 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1488.jpg
    IMG_1488.jpg
    396.4 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_2505.jpg
    IMG_2505.jpg
    521.1 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_3611.jpg
    IMG_3611.jpg
    251.2 KB · Views: 1

Top Bottom