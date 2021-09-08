Price: $12,000
City: Saginaw
State: Michigan
Year: 2000
Built motor (2016) but I do not know the specifics. Has mild cams, forged pistons/rods/crank. Lots of new parts over the last year and a half as it sat for a bit before I got it. Car is a convertible with gray leather interior. Makes 520hp at the tires. Doesn't leak any fluids. Located in Mid-Michigan. Has a clean Michigan title. Around 73k on it. Never seen snow, no rust, kept in the garage blah blah
Vortech V2 S-trim supercharger (makes 15-16psi boost)
60lb Deka injectors
Cobra fuel pump
Boost-a-pump
3.73 gears
Spec clutch
Treadstone front-mount intercooler
Treadstone silicone couplers and T-bolts
TurboSmart VeePort Pro BOV
BBK 78mm throttlebody
BBK Longtube headers
Magnaflow mufflers
SCT big air slot style MAF
SCT flipchip
New stuff in the last year or so:
KMJ Alternator
new Ford Racing PI Intake manifold
new radiator hoses
BBK catted H pipenew MSD coils
autometer boost gauge
Innovate wideband O2 + gauge
new LMR headlights
BMR lower control arms
Koni yellow shocks and struts
Eibach sportline springs
Stifflers subframe connectors
Griptec 2.70" pulley
Newer Nitto tires (275's up front and 315's out back)
Clarion bluetooth head unit and speakers
American Muscle staggered 03/04 Cobra wheels
other stuff I am forgetting
Car is on the stock T45 as far as I know
Cruising along:
Video showing the car, walking around etc
