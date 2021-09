Built motor (2016) but I do not know the specifics. Has mild cams, forged pistons/rods/crank. Lots of new parts over the last year and a half as it sat for a bit before I got it. Car is a convertible with gray leather interior. Makes 520hp at the tires. Doesn't leak any fluids. Located in Mid-Michigan. Has a clean Michigan title. Around 73k on it. Never seen snow, no rust, kept in the garage blah blahVortech V2 S-trim supercharger (makes 15-16psi boost)60lb Deka injectorsCobra fuel pumpBoost-a-pump3.73 gearsSpec clutchTreadstone front-mount intercoolerTreadstone silicone couplers and T-boltsTurboSmart VeePort Pro BOVBBK 78mm throttlebodyBBK Longtube headers Magnaflow mufflersSCT big air slot style MAFSCT flipchipKMJ Alternatornew Ford Racing PI Intake manifoldnew radiator hosesBBK catted H pipenew MSD coilsautometer boost gaugeInnovate wideband O2 + gaugenew LMR headlightsBMR lower control armsKoni yellow shocks and strutsEibach sportline springsStifflers subframe connectorsGriptec 2.70" pulleyNewer Nitto tires (275's up front and 315's out back)Clarion bluetooth head unit and speakersAmerican Muscle staggered 03/04 Cobra wheelsother stuff I am forgettingCar is on the stock T45 as far as I knowCruising along:Video showing the car, walking around etc