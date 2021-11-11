SEMA 2021 Recap: New LED Lighting Products from Diode Dynamics!

Hey guys!Our team is back in St. Louis, Missouri after an incredible week in Vegas at SEMA 2021, where we unveiled some never-before-seen products!In case you missed our live stream, here's an in-depth look at some new exciting products that will be coming soon!0:25 - SS5 LED pods6:05 - SS3s LED pods (Backlit)7:53 - Elite Series Fog LampsIf you were able to stop by our booth, thank you - we had a blast meeting everyone!What’s your favorite new Diode Dynamics product released at SEMA 2021?John C.Diode Dynamics