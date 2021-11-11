SEMA 2021 Recap: New LED Lighting Products from Diode Dynamics!

Diode Dynamics
Hey guys!
Our team is back in St. Louis, Missouri after an incredible week in Vegas at SEMA 2021, where we unveiled some never-before-seen products!
In case you missed our live stream, here's an in-depth look at some new exciting products that will be coming soon!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pont8vdEmoU&list=RDCMUCwLvBZYKqmiJvN10LddaErg&start_radio=1
0:25 - SS5 LED pods
6:05 - SS3s LED pods (Backlit)
7:53 - Elite Series Fog Lamps
If you were able to stop by our booth, thank you - we had a blast meeting everyone!
What’s your favorite new Diode Dynamics product released at SEMA 2021?
John C.
Diode Dynamics
