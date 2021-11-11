SEMA 2021 Recap: New LED Lighting Products from Diode Dynamics!

Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
794
30
69
31
St. Louis, Missouri
www.diodedynamics.com
Hey guys!

Our team is back in St. Louis, Missouri after an incredible week in Vegas at SEMA 2021, where we unveiled some never-before-seen products!

In case you missed our live stream, here's an in-depth look at some new exciting products that will be coming soon!

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pont8vdEmoU&list=RDCMUCwLvBZYKqmiJvN10LddaErg&start_radio=1


0:25 - SS5 LED pods
6:05 - SS3s LED pods (Backlit)
7:53 - Elite Series Fog Lamps

If you were able to stop by our booth, thank you - we had a blast meeting everyone!

What’s your favorite new Diode Dynamics product released at SEMA 2021?

John C.
Diode Dynamics
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
NEW! SS3 Fog Light Kit for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics
Replies
9
Views
737
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
COMING SOON: Elite Series LED Fog Lamps!
Replies
0
Views
60
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
1
Views
318
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
NEW! Switchback LED Boards for 2018+ Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics
Replies
25
Views
3K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
NOW AVAILABLE: Multicolor LED Boards for the 2018-2019 Ford Mustang
Replies
49
Views
4K
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Top Bottom