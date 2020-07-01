Exhaust Sequential Order of Mods

I took possession of a 93 LX hatchback about a month ago and the fun has already started. First the car was overheating so I replaced the thermostat and that seemed to have done the trick. Then I noticed an oil leak coming from the pan so I am currently in the process of replacing the cork gasket with the motor in the car. Low and behold when I slide underneath one of the heads of the bolts is snapped off so I am going to try and extract it because I like to do stuff right and not half a**.

Anyways basically I have been trying to fix everything wrong with the car before I started slapping on mods. My question is when I have the tranny out of the car (because 2nd gear is grinding, but only when I don't granny shift) should I take advantage of that and put long tubes and do my exhaust then? Basically I am wanting to fix everything on the car and then tackle the suspension and exhaust and then I can start having fun working on the topside of the car with bolt-ons and then H/C/I in about 6 months....
 

Basically if I am going to have stuff out to fix or upgrade I don't want to have to take it out again. I've heard long tube headers are a b**** to install, but maybe the tranny doesn't even get in the way of that if it's still in the car. I am trying to work smarter not harder here! :)
 
