I took possession of a 93 LX hatchback about a month ago and the fun has already started. First the car was overheating so I replaced the thermostat and that seemed to have done the trick. Then I noticed an oil leak coming from the pan so I am currently in the process of replacing the cork gasket with the motor in the car. Low and behold when I slide underneath one of the heads of the bolts is snapped off so I am going to try and extract it because I like to do stuff right and not half a**.



Anyways basically I have been trying to fix everything wrong with the car before I started slapping on mods. My question is when I have the tranny out of the car (because 2nd gear is grinding, but only when I don't granny shift) should I take advantage of that and put long tubes and do my exhaust then? Basically I am wanting to fix everything on the car and then tackle the suspension and exhaust and then I can start having fun working on the topside of the car with bolt-ons and then H/C/I in about 6 months....