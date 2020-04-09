Serpentine Belt Re-route

Hey Everyone,I have a quick question about running a modified serpentine belt. I have a 5.0 engine that had AC and Power Steering, put into a different body that does not have Power Steering. I have removed the AC pump, so I am now down to just air pump, alternator, crank, fan and tensioner. I am completely missing the AC bracket, which could be used to put an idler pulley. So, the question is, can I route a serpentine belt around the alternator, crank and fan?I have it drawn out on the picture I have included.Any help would be appreciated!!