Serpentine Belt Re-route

B

boostabuse50

New Member
Jul 20, 2019
5
0
1
34
St Paul, Minnesota
FullSizeRender.jpeg
Hey Everyone,

I have a quick question about running a modified serpentine belt. I have a 5.0 engine that had AC and Power Steering, put into a different body that does not have Power Steering. I have removed the AC pump, so I am now down to just air pump, alternator, crank, fan and tensioner. I am completely missing the AC bracket, which could be used to put an idler pulley. So, the question is, can I route a serpentine belt around the alternator, crank and fan?

I have it drawn out on the picture I have included.

Any help would be appreciated!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


B

boostabuse50

New Member
Jul 20, 2019
5
0
1
34
St Paul, Minnesota
General karthief said:
I believe you would be turning the water pump the wrong way.
What are we working on here?
Click to expand...
Hello!

This is a 1982 5.0 engine in a I believe 1983 body. My big issue is trying to get a serpentine belt to hit all the major parts without having the AC bracket. I'm pretty sure if I had the AC bracket, I could attach an idler pulley to that, and complete the circuit, but I've been having issues tracking one down..

Here's a few pictures of what I'm working with...

IMG_8247.JPG
IMG_8244.JPG
IMG_8243.JPG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mr.Roush02 2002 Roush mustang Allen Supercharged serpentine belt routing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Ajr3268 Fox Serpentine Belt Routing 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Bullitt95 94-95 Mustang Serpentine Belt Routing 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 21
M serpentine belt routing problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
C serpentine belt route 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
Similar threads
2002 Roush mustang Allen Supercharged serpentine belt routing
Fox Serpentine Belt Routing
94-95 Mustang Serpentine Belt Routing
serpentine belt routing problems
serpentine belt route
Top Bottom