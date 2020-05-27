Hey all! I've had a squeal that's progressively gotten worse and lead me to replace the idler pulleys recently. I took another look with the belt off and can obviously see that it's rubbing the engine block when it's running over the tensioner, like it doesn't stay on the tensioner enough and moves toward the block. It's clear this is the issue because I can physically push the belt away from it and the squeal goes away. Any idea what causes this?



My initial reaction would be a bad tensioner but I replaced it last fall, is it still likely I bought a bad tensioner? I can also notice the tensioner jumping around quite a bit whole running, I'm not sure how much is normal.