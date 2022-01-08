Serpentine Belt size and Underdrive Pulleys

Just so you have some background info, I removed my smog pump but put a LMR offroad pulley on it. I also put on a set of the SVE underdrive pulleys on my car, therefore I did not bypass anything. Well the belt that came with the kit was a 90.3 inch belt. There was too much slack with that belt and I thought my tensioner was bad, so I got a new one. Still didn't fix the tension. So I went to the parts store got 2 smaller belts to try out and the correct size working for me was 88 and 7/8 inches. Hope that helps some of you.

I tried measuring the pulleys with a string and got around 85 inches but knew that was too short....maybe I used the wrong type of string or did it wrong somehow? I don't know, so I tried a 3 inch shorter belt and 2 inches shorter belt than the belt kit and one of them worked perfectly.

Trial and error sometimes does work. I attached the before/after picks so you can see the correct tension now.
 

