I am looking to sell a complete set of four mounted winter tires that I bought as a package from tirerack.com . They all have tire pressure sensors installed in them. They will also include the 20 lug nuts and 4 centering rings that came with the package.
I bought this winter tire set off of tirerack.com for around $1300.00 for a 2016 ecoboost. I am looking to get around $900.00 for them. They were only used one winter (last winter), and have less then 1000 miles on them. I want to sell them because I traded in the Mustang and no longer have any need for them.
These will be pickup only, I am located in Saint Francis, WI. Zip Code 53235.
The wheels are A8-2 Gloss Black Painted.
17x7.5, 42mm offset, 5.91" backspacing, 5-114 bolt pattern
These wheels should fit on mustangs from 1994 through 2020.
The tires are Michelin X-Ice X13 235/55R17.
