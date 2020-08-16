For Sale Set of four mounted winter tires (used)

D

DeathMetal

Member
Jun 3, 2004
3
2
13
42
Wisconsin
I am looking to sell a complete set of four mounted winter tires that I bought as a package from tirerack.com . They all have tire pressure sensors installed in them. They will also include the 20 lug nuts and 4 centering rings that came with the package.

I bought this winter tire set off of tirerack.com for around $1300.00 for a 2016 ecoboost. I am looking to get around $900.00 for them. They were only used one winter (last winter), and have less then 1000 miles on them. I want to sell them because I traded in the Mustang and no longer have any need for them.

These will be pickup only, I am located in Saint Francis, WI. Zip Code 53235.

The wheels are A8-2 Gloss Black Painted.
17x7.5, 42mm offset, 5.91" backspacing, 5-114 bolt pattern

These wheels should fit on mustangs from 1994 through 2020.

The tires are Michelin X-Ice X13 235/55R17.

DSC_0067.jpg DSC_0066.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jarhead08 SOLD Set Of Four 18x10 Wheels Wheels Tires Brakes 3
R Set of Four Pirelli P Zero Tires 255/40/ZR19 V6 Performance Package Takeoffs Wheels Tires Brakes 2
88-378 Disc Brake set-up all four wheels Wheels Tires Brakes 4
B For Sale 3 sets of coupe quarter glass in varying condition Interior Exterior Parts 0
R Engine setting valve lash on stud mounted roller rockers with intake already installed. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
T MS3 AC Idle Up Settings Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
markinms Engine Should Auto Trans Be in Drive When Setting Base Idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
ZephyrEFI Drivetrain Setting Up A New Clutch--Tips Please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
9 For Sale WTS/WTT: Set of '98-'04 Cobra Wheels and/or Set of Konig Villian Wheels For set of Enkei RPFI Wheels - Ann Arbor, MI Wheels Tires Brakes 0
S 95 gt mustang 5.0 cylinder head, rare set of heads/casting no. The Welcome Wagon 3
M 93 foxbody 347 stroker megasquirt 2 pnp initial timing set up?? advice Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
C 1995 Mustang GT Megasquirt Timing and ignition settings question Digital Self-tuning Forum 36
B Fox Just picked up a sick set of cobra rims the rears are 17x9 and the fronts are 17x8 whats the biggest set of tires i can put on there guys 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
D 180 thermostat fan settings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
billison SOLD Gt40 tubular intake set up Engine and Power Adder 5
S Fuel map settings in boost above 5k rpms question.. Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
J Setting gaps on a 66 convertible body 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
T WTB/Trade Wtb... 289/302 factory dual quad manifold or complete set up. Engine and Power Adder 2
M Digital Tuning What should I set my AFR to? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Z Bama SCT x3 tune settings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
HemiChall Ego Control setting for megasquirt with AEM wideband Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
M For Sale For Sale - Set of 4 OEM Bullitt Wheels 17x8 with Tires - $200 OBO Wheels Tires Brakes 10
S Setting Up a Paint Booth in Your Garage - Anyone Tried These The Welcome Wagon 0
GodStang Setting up injector data on MS3 and Tuner studio (03 Cobra) Digital Self-tuning Forum 23
B Engine Plz help ready to set car ablaze Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
C SOLD 64.5-66 Convertible TMI Seat Covers Full Set Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
EX-SSP SOLD 4 lug AM wheels and Sumitomo tire set Wheels Tires Brakes 2
R Exhaust set up advice. O\R H pipe or high flow cat H pipe? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
a50ina50 SOLD 4 lug/4 wheel disc set up Wheels Tires Brakes 1
ZephyrEFI Engine Setting Up Your Valvetrain GT40P 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Engine setting up stud mount rocker arms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
Blucifer99 a few questions on setting basetiming after engine rebuild Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
Z Best wire set The Welcome Wagon 1
A5literMan SOLD Carpet set. Interior Exterior Parts 1
Creomod Almost ready to crank it over!Just gonna set timing 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Boricua86 Engine E458K piston ring set problem... large gap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
6 Trying to find a set of period correct wheels 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
O For Sale Set of 4 Pearl White Pony wheels for '92 Special Edition LX (Vibrant Red Version) - $800 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
S Just got 18 GT. Ambient Light/ Primary/ Secondary color settings do not save when turned off. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
T Installed b303 cam now missing bad. Timing is good set at 0. What am i missing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
mattyv 1993 5.0 - Mild HCI, MS2 - Idle settings Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
H 1989 gt vortech supercharged microsquirt, having trouble getting idle set, need a tune to compare. Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
W Suspension 1988 suspension set up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
R For Sale Set of 4 Bridgestone Blizzak on KMC Wheels Other Classifieds 1
C Help id’ing a set of headers. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
BigE85 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 H0 How to set stock valves 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
Jesse36 For Sale A set of2009 gt500 wheels no tires. Decent shape, they clean up ok. Wheels Tires Brakes 0
J 351w swap in 2004 questions (set up like a 95 Cobra) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
87 black gt Timing chain set 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
MoDriver For Sale Prothane 19-405-bl End Link Set 3-1/4" Mounting Length Suspension 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom