Setting gaps on a 66 convertible body

I have my 66 vert on its wheels and have been setting the gaps on the doors, fenders, hood etc. The car needed new rockers, frame rails, torque boxes, floor pans and an assortment of other body parts. I’m hoping I didn’t blow this but the engine and transmission are not in the car yet and the body is in epoxy primer and the gaps are looking good. This is my first restoration of this level. Should I have installed the engine and transmission first before setting the gaps?
 

