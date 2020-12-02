I know, it's a simple task. But damn, my anxiety gets me all the time. Reassure me here......Please



Setting the timing on a new motor and build. First time builder. Looks easier on TV.



1. Find true top dead center. While turning the crank slowly, I used my finger to confirm compression stroke, then used a camera in the spark plug hole to watch the cylinder rise as I also watched the rockers move. I did not use one of those piston stop things. I thought this was sufficient.

2. Put distributor in and mark the rotor in line with the 1 indicator on cap in the appropriate orientation (Maybe not needed, but I did). Mark where TDC is on the dist shaft, cap, and intake according to the rotor position and aligning with that 1 indicator on the cap.

3. Pull distributor and turn the motor to 12 degrees BTDC (I choose 12 based on it seems that is where many start)

4. Put distributor back in, again. Line up the rotor with the 1 indicator on the cap in the same position it was in when I did it at TDC, only 12 degrees back now.

5. Tighten the distributor lock down bolt/washer enough so that you can still twist the distributor for additional adjustments during initial start-up phase.

6. Connect plug wires in correct orientation.



That's it... right.



Sorry for such a basic question. Too many convoluted Youtube videos going on with varying methods and approaches.