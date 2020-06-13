Hey all.

So my old clutch was pretty heavy, so i thought i would try some nice new parts. Here's what I bought: Maximum Motorsports cable, quadrant, firewall adjuster, and pedal height adjuster, Summit (USA made) clutch fork, National throwout bearing, Valeo clutch kit, Astro bearing retainer, new pivot ball stud (can't recall brand), and SVE (McLeod) billet steel flywheel.



This is a 5.0L and T-5 for the record. I got everything put back together, and it isn't functioning right. For starters, the clutch fork doesn't sit at the rear of its opening in the bellhousing. It's like 1/3 to 1/2 way forward before it touches the pressure plate fingers. What could cause that? If I shim the pivot ball stud, will that help? How do I know how much to shim it?



Next, it's hard to put in gear unless it's rolling. Sounds like it's not disengaging all the way, right? But also, it slips out of 5th when cruising at speed. WTF?! It's not engaging all the way either?!



I'm planning on pulling the trans back out to try and remedy all this. What do you recommend I do?



On a side note, I've heard you don't want to change the bearing retainer without checking the internal thrust of the transmission. I did not. Could this be related to my problems putting it in gear?



Any advice would be much appreciated!