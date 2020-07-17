rockyracoon
Nov 23, 2005
- 790
- 16
- 29
Im waiting for new pushrods to arrive and to save time I would like to have the intake already installed.
Since I wont be able to see the lifters what is the best procedure to set valve lash ?
Can I just bring up tdc for each cylinder so that the cam will be on the base circle to set lash ?
