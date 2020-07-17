Engine setting valve lash on stud mounted roller rockers with intake already installed.

R

rockyracoon

10 Year Member
Nov 23, 2005
790
16
29
margate NJ
Im waiting for new pushrods to arrive and to save time I would like to have the intake already installed.
Since I wont be able to see the lifters what is the best procedure to set valve lash ?

Can I just bring up tdc for each cylinder so that the cam will be on the base circle to set lash ?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


D

doctorj357

Member
Aug 7, 2018
55
11
18
42
Michigan
Personally I'd wait to install the intake until after you get the pushrods installed. You have to make 100% sure the pushrod is seated in the center of the lifter cup. With the intake off, you can visibly see where the pushrod is making contact with the lifter. IF you do put the intake on, and then add pushrods in, you just lose the ability to see where it physically rests on the lifter. It becomes more of a 'by feel' process at that point.

As for setting the lash, I would also recommend doing that with the intake off. Since setting lash is also by feel, its more convenient to get your fingers around the pushrod when you have open access to the lifter valley. With the intake on, you can still get your fingers on the pushrod, but you can only grab the part protruding above the head and under the rocker arm. That's not a lot of room if you have large fingers.

In contrast, adding the intake only takes minutes, at which I'd just wait on it until the valvetrain is completed first
 
revhead347

revhead347

My mission is to out curmudgeon you
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,200
1,093
214
40
Acworth, GA
Is this is a solid lifter engine where you set the lash, or a hydraulic lifter engine where you set the preload? Honest question. I generally adjust the preload on rockers with the intake on. It really doesn't make any difference.

Kurt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
BKM48198 Setting Valve Lash/preload On Tfs Heads.......1/2,3/4, Or 1 Full Turn Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J how to properly set valve lash on my 89 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Setting the valve lash with new lifters? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
browell_66 setting valve lash... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
96SVTpilot Setting up rockers / valve lash (yeah another one lol) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
9 setting valve lash? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
BigE85 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 H0 How to set stock valves 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
mont974x4 Valves Set, Now What? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
S Expired 95gt Original Intake , Throttle Body, Timing Set, Valve Covers Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
M Best Cam For My Set Up? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
J 2 Sets Of Factory Valve Cover Gaskets Engine and Power Adder 0
J 2 Sets of Factory Valve Cover Gaskets Engine and Power Adder 2
M Setting rockers and valve stems Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
B 93 lx project trany probs.sooo lost.aod with tv valve set Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
BlooDReigN Need some pics of the stock PCV valve set up... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
65notch proportioning valve setting? help please Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
bjl95mustang How to masure valve size on a set of heads. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
B how to set up the bypass valve? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Z I set valve train with oil soaked lifters was that wrong? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Hissmann I had an extra set of Valve covers on hand, So why not. SVT Tech Forum 8
latham83 Need a set of used VALVE COVERS BY TOMMROW! IN PA. Here.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
T MS3 AC Idle Up Settings Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
markinms Engine Should Auto Trans Be in Drive When Setting Base Idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
ZephyrEFI Drivetrain Setting Up A New Clutch--Tips Please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
9 For Sale WTS/WTT: Set of '98-'04 Cobra Wheels and/or Set of Konig Villian Wheels For set of Enkei RPFI Wheels - Ann Arbor, MI Wheels Tires Brakes 0
S 95 gt mustang 5.0 cylinder head, rare set of heads/casting no. The Welcome Wagon 3
M 93 foxbody 347 stroker megasquirt 2 pnp initial timing set up?? advice Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
C 1995 Mustang GT Megasquirt Timing and ignition settings question Digital Self-tuning Forum 36
B Fox Just picked up a sick set of cobra rims the rears are 17x9 and the fronts are 17x8 whats the biggest set of tires i can put on there guys 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
D 180 thermostat fan settings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
billison SOLD Gt40 tubular intake set up Engine and Power Adder 5
S Fuel map settings in boost above 5k rpms question.. Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
J Setting gaps on a 66 convertible body 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
T WTB/Trade Wtb... 289/302 factory dual quad manifold or complete set up. Engine and Power Adder 2
M Digital Tuning What should I set my AFR to? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Z Bama SCT x3 tune settings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
HemiChall Ego Control setting for megasquirt with AEM wideband Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
M For Sale For Sale - Set of 4 OEM Bullitt Wheels 17x8 with Tires - $200 OBO Wheels Tires Brakes 10
S Setting Up a Paint Booth in Your Garage - Anyone Tried These The Welcome Wagon 0
GodStang Setting up injector data on MS3 and Tuner studio (03 Cobra) Digital Self-tuning Forum 23
B Engine Plz help ready to set car ablaze Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
C SOLD 64.5-66 Convertible TMI Seat Covers Full Set Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
EX-SSP SOLD 4 lug AM wheels and Sumitomo tire set Wheels Tires Brakes 2
R Exhaust set up advice. O\R H pipe or high flow cat H pipe? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
a50ina50 SOLD 4 lug/4 wheel disc set up Wheels Tires Brakes 1
ZephyrEFI Engine Setting Up Your Valvetrain GT40P 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Engine setting up stud mount rocker arms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
Blucifer99 a few questions on setting basetiming after engine rebuild Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
Z Best wire set The Welcome Wagon 1
A5literMan SOLD Carpet set. Interior Exterior Parts 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom