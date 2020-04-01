Setup recommendations

Hey every one.

If im not in the right place i apologize. I have a 92 hatch. Im curious as to recommendations for dialing in my setup.

The setup: stock block 5.0

E-street heads 2.02/ 190 runners

1.6 roller rockers

Trick flow track heat intake

B303

Ford racing 24 lb injectors

24 lb calibrated pro m maf

Msd pro billet dist/msd coil

Bbk long tubes into x pipe

Bbk c.a.i

Bbk throttle body

Walbro 255 pump.



My questions are as follow

Should i advance or retard the cam at all when i degree it.

What is every one setting their ignition timing at with a set up like this

Would dyno tuning be worth it on this setup.

Any guesses as to what kind of hp a setup like this will produce.



Im looking for some fun stop light to stop light and some extra juice coming out of corners.



Thankyou for your insight