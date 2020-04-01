Setup recommendations

J.parde450
New Member
-
- Apr 1, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 28
Hey every one.
If im not in the right place i apologize. I have a 92 hatch. Im curious as to recommendations for dialing in my setup.
The setup: stock block 5.0
E-street heads 2.02/ 190 runners
1.6 roller rockers
Trick flow track heat intake
B303
Ford racing 24 lb injectors
24 lb calibrated pro m maf
Msd pro billet dist/msd coil
Bbk long tubes into x pipe
Bbk c.a.i
Bbk throttle body
Walbro 255 pump.
My questions are as follow
Should i advance or retard the cam at all when i degree it.
What is every one setting their ignition timing at with a set up like this
Would dyno tuning be worth it on this setup.
Any guesses as to what kind of hp a setup like this will produce.
Im looking for some fun stop light to stop light and some extra juice coming out of corners.
Thankyou for your insight
If im not in the right place i apologize. I have a 92 hatch. Im curious as to recommendations for dialing in my setup.
The setup: stock block 5.0
E-street heads 2.02/ 190 runners
1.6 roller rockers
Trick flow track heat intake
B303
Ford racing 24 lb injectors
24 lb calibrated pro m maf
Msd pro billet dist/msd coil
Bbk long tubes into x pipe
Bbk c.a.i
Bbk throttle body
Walbro 255 pump.
My questions are as follow
Should i advance or retard the cam at all when i degree it.
What is every one setting their ignition timing at with a set up like this
Would dyno tuning be worth it on this setup.
Any guesses as to what kind of hp a setup like this will produce.
Im looking for some fun stop light to stop light and some extra juice coming out of corners.
Thankyou for your insight