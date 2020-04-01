Setup recommendations

J

J.parde450

New Member
Apr 1, 2020
1
0
1
28
Mi
Hey every one.
If im not in the right place i apologize. I have a 92 hatch. Im curious as to recommendations for dialing in my setup.
The setup: stock block 5.0
E-street heads 2.02/ 190 runners
1.6 roller rockers
Trick flow track heat intake
B303
Ford racing 24 lb injectors
24 lb calibrated pro m maf
Msd pro billet dist/msd coil
Bbk long tubes into x pipe
Bbk c.a.i
Bbk throttle body
Walbro 255 pump.

My questions are as follow
Should i advance or retard the cam at all when i degree it.
What is every one setting their ignition timing at with a set up like this
Would dyno tuning be worth it on this setup.
Any guesses as to what kind of hp a setup like this will produce.

Im looking for some fun stop light to stop light and some extra juice coming out of corners.

Thankyou for your insight
 

  • Sponsors(?)


90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
4,909
4,067
193
42
Most alphabet camshafts will be set straight up. ( no advance or retard at the gear ). Most timing is set at 12° or 14°.

Dyno tuning is completely up to you. That's a pretty off the shelf build. A good tuner could squeeze the most out of it.

Tha almighty B camshaft. Most run them with 1.7 rockers. 1.6s will work and you'll still have a lope. Power is hard to say....maybe 280 rwhp.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P Exhaust Setup Recommendations 2012 V6 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
BAD1993STANG What setup do you recommend for more power Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 53
all1knew Cam Recommendation For My Street Setup 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Mentat Clutch Setup Recommendations Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
pwcracer Can you recommend a good clutch for my setup 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
Similar threads
Exhaust Setup Recommendations 2012 V6
What setup do you recommend for more power
Cam Recommendation For My Street Setup
Clutch Setup Recommendations
Can you recommend a good clutch for my setup
Top Bottom