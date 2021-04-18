Engine Several Spun Bearings 99’ V6 Mustang help

E

Exova

New Member
Apr 18, 2021
1
0
1
18
Washington
Hello, new here so sorry if i mess something up lol.
Anyways, just got scammed out 800 dollars for a 99 v6 mustang that apparently just needed an alternator, radiator and battery
Replaced all those and when the car started a deathly rattle started from inside the car and the whole engine block was just shaking. decided its most likely rod knock and multiple spun bearings. The car literally had been beat to death.
I don’t want to give up on this car though so i just want a recommended path, Im open to taking it to a shop or doing it myself so any guidance is appreciated

heres a video of her starting: https://youtube.com/shorts/qR-GLZ8QId0?feature=share

Few other notes:
when i drained oil, coolant and metal shavings were heavily present in the oil
checking the new oil i put in, metal shavings all up in it
a random vacuum pipe is disconnected
I believe the engine mount is also screwed due to how heavily the engine is shaking when i start it
p.s my knowledge of cars is beginner level so take it easy on me :,)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
99 mustang v6
Replies
0
Views
296
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Dantewines1
D
kiddiccarus
Rear Axle Bearing 99-04 GT Rear End
Replies
2
Views
279
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
T
99 V6 vs GT
Replies
19
Views
858
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Neuron
Neuron
99GTbaby
Still trying to figure out this 99 GT
Replies
1
Views
73
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
GT4Lyfe
G
Misti
2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6
Replies
1
Views
108
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
stormsedge
S
Top Bottom