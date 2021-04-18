Exova
Hello, new here so sorry if i mess something up lol.
Anyways, just got scammed out 800 dollars for a 99 v6 mustang that apparently just needed an alternator, radiator and battery
Replaced all those and when the car started a deathly rattle started from inside the car and the whole engine block was just shaking. decided its most likely rod knock and multiple spun bearings. The car literally had been beat to death.
I don’t want to give up on this car though so i just want a recommended path, Im open to taking it to a shop or doing it myself so any guidance is appreciated
heres a video of her starting: https://youtube.com/shorts/qR-GLZ8QId0?feature=share
Few other notes:
when i drained oil, coolant and metal shavings were heavily present in the oil
checking the new oil i put in, metal shavings all up in it
a random vacuum pipe is disconnected
I believe the engine mount is also screwed due to how heavily the engine is shaking when i start it
p.s my knowledge of cars is beginner level so take it easy on me :,)
