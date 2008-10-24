SHAKER 1000 SUB AMP WIRING COLORS?

Anyone have the wire color codes and their function for the plug located at the sub box of the Shaker 1000 system? Thanks!!!
 

Wich ever ones feed signal to the sub amps. To be honest, I'm trying to help out a buddy , so I dont have the vehicle here to look at. Mainly I'm trying to figure out if the signal being sent to the amps is low level or high level, and wich ones are +/- and L/R or if it is using a "summed" input. I can use my meter to find power, ground and remote-on. Thanks!!!:nice:
 
10 pin looking into harness plug 4pins on top6 on bot.top left is 10 bot right is 1.starting with 1 will be wire color than fuction, gy.bk sub low mute,bk.lg grd,3and4 not used,vt.lb voltage at all times,6 not used,lg.bk sub low+,lb.rd sub low-,9and10 not used.this is connector c1457a sub left outboard andc1458a sub left inboard.looks like another 10 pin c1408a sub amp front.1 2 3 bk.lg grd,4 5 6 vt.lb voltage at all times,bk.lg sub amp front to sub+,bk.wh sub amp front to sub-,9and10 not used.now a 6 pin.lookn into harness 2 on top 4 on bot.top rt is 1 bot left is 6.dg.vt sub high mute.2 not used.bn.og sub high +. Rd.bk sub high-.5 6 not used this is c4108b sub amp front.
 
Thanks for the info! I'll proally try trouble shooting this system in the coming weeks, so I may have more questions then. Thanks again!!!
 
10 pin looking into harness plug 4pins on top6 on bot.top left is 10 bot right is 1.starting with 1 will be wire color than fuction, gy.bk sub low mute,bk.lg grd,3and4 not used,vt.lb voltage at all times,6 not used,lg.bk sub low+,lb.rd sub low-,9and10 not used.this is connector c1457a sub left outboard andc1458a sub left inboard.looks like another 10 pin c1408a sub amp front.1 2 3 bk.lg grd,4 5 6 vt.lb voltage at all times,bk.lg sub amp front to sub+,bk.wh sub amp front to sub-,9and10 not used.now a 6 pin.lookn into harness 2 on top 4 on bot.top rt is 1 bot left is 6.dg.vt sub high mute.2 not used.bn.og sub high +. Rd.bk sub high-.5 6 not used this is c4108b sub amp front.
Hi, I have an 07 convertible and shaker 1000 amplifer wiring in the trunk. 10 pin wire plug and I'm trying to identify each so I can T-tap the wires to install an aftermarket amp and sub. It looks like this is an explanation that can help me but I'm having trouble making sense of it. Trying to understand it is like a word based math question for me. Can I ask if this is an explanation that applies to my car and what each pin is starting top left to bottom right (reading order), with wire color and which side of the plug is being considered the top?
Thank you
 
