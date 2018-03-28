For Sale Shelby Suspension Drop CNC machined Drilling Jig/Template

tos

tos

SN Certified Technician
Apr 27, 2001
889
67
59
Cincinnati Ohio
I will be making aftermarket parts and have started with reuseable drilling jigs/templates to perform the popular Shelby modification to relocate the upper control arms for better handling If you are anal like me and like things to be "dead on" and not "close enough" then consider this. No paper template and pilot drilling just bolt on and drill. CNC machined to exact specs. $25 plus shipping. Paypal or cash accepted. Shipped from Cincinnati Ohio.
Two versions - 65/66 year model and 67 thru 70 model.

aaaaatemplate.jpg
20180227_090600.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


K

Kevinnc1

New Member
Apr 19, 2019
2
0
1
60
NC
tos said:
I will be making aftermarket parts and have started with reuseable drilling jigs/templates to perform the popular Shelby modification to relocate the upper control arms for better handling If you are anal like me and like things to be "dead on" and not "close enough" then consider this. No paper template and pilot drilling just bolt on and drill. CNC machined to exact specs. $25 plus shipping. Paypal or cash accepted. Shipped from Cincinnati Ohio.
Two versions - 65/66 year model and 67 thru 70 model.

aaaaatemplate.jpg
20180227_090600.jpg
Click to expand...
How do I order?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
tos For Sale Shelby Suspension Drop CNC machined Drilling Jig/Template Suspension 3
PoppyMod Shelby drop front suspension parts Suspension 3
B 2012 Shelby GT500 take-off suspension parts Suspension Parts 0
B Norcal, 65-66 Mustang complete front suspension including Shelby style control arms Suspension 0
053vstang Should I upgrade to Shelby GT500 suspension 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
S 2007-09 Shelby GT500 suspension vs FRPP Track pack? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
S 06 Suspension Help 06 GT-H vs 07 Shelby GT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
M Shelby type windows 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
DudeStang For Sale FS: Steeda Sway Bars & Shelby Shock Tower Brace Suspension Parts 0
derek2079 For Sale 1967-1968 Shelby Tail Light Bezels. Interior Exterior Parts 0
1 Northwoods Shelby Club Open Track Events (Road America/Autobahn/Blackhawk Farms) Regional Forums and Event Information 0
Noobz347 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 vs 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
0 For Sale 2008 Shelby gt500 clean title..please read entire post S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
GreenStangGT Shelby 350 Photoshoot 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
R Alignment specs for daily driver - Shelby drop, 1" springs all around 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
Cool Beans Paint and Body Pics and Questions fitting Shelby Style Trunk Lid 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
S 1966 Shelby 10 spoke wheels. Real? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
R 1971 Shelby drop 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
S 69 shelby center exhaust on 68 fastback? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
1 Northwoods Shelby Club Open Track Events (Road America/Autobahn/Blackhawk) Regional Forums and Event Information 0
0 2007 Shelby GT The Welcome Wagon 0
A 2007 Shelby GT500 wide body kit? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C value of nos boss cobra jet shelby trim rings hub caps 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
K 67 mustang Shelby? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
R 2007 Shelby GT500 - Front Strut Tower Brace 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 0
Z 2008 Shelby GT500 - Key Fob Programming 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R What transmission is used in 1966 Shelby GT-350 Manuel? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
B 1968 Shelby GT500 value 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
horse sence Shelby's little Red has been found 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
B For Sale For Sale 2014 Shelby GT500/ 6600 miles/ $57900 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 2
D 2007 Shelby Motor exchange to 2010 Motor 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 0
67_Ellie It's a 67 and I put a 2008 shelby gt500 in it and the engine is too big to fit the A/C in, any tips? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
L Lower Billet Grille 2008 Shelby GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Engine 2014 Shelby gt500 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 1
P For Sale 2014 Shelby SVT tires and wheels for sale Wheels Tires Brakes 0
F Anywhere to find a 2005 - 2009 Shelby Tail Light Conversion Kit? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Colorado66 Paint and Body (2013-) 2014 Shelby GT500 "SHELBY" Lettering 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 6
C Engine 2007 SHELBY GT500 --DEAD MISS 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 0
D New here: pondering a Shelby GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D New to Mustang, thinking of Shelby GT The Welcome Wagon 5
Crizzimd 2014 Shelby GT500 - Dynotune causes lurching/jerky ride 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 2
L "eleanore" Shelby Mustang Gt500 1967 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
Noobz347 Video New 19' Gt-500 Teaser Trailer 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
1 2018 Northwoods Shelby Club Open Track Events (road America/autobahn/blackhawk/gingerman) Regional Forums and Event Information 0
L My 2007 Shelby Gt 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
J Expired 2008 Ford Shelby Gt 500 Super Snake Convertible 3 Of 427 S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
X Expired Shelby Wheels For Sale Wheels Tires Brakes 0
9 SOLD 2007 Mustang Shelby Gt500 - Rebuilt Title - Bagley, Wi S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
L 2007 Shelby Gt 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Expired Authentic Shelby Valve Covers.. Engine and Power Adder 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom