Shift lever slop; bushings

I

Inneh

New Member
Aug 4, 2020
3
0
1
38
Seattle, WA
Looking for insight/links to tutorials and/or images on tightening loose play up on the shifter. In previous cars I've had, it's either the base bushing where the ball goes into the transmission, or bushings on the lever itself that do the trick. I can only assume that the variation has to do with whether it is FWD or RWD... so the only bushing should be at the base of the lever, correct?

There is a bit of side to side in gear I suppose, but what I really noticed the most is that the 2-3 shift is usually difficult; sometimes I need to "search" to slide into 3rd. I figure the bushing would be a good place to start.

Is this a fairly simple operation on Mustangs? Or, is it worth my time to go ahead and switch to a short shifter? I think it was Steeda that I glanced at briefly while googling. I didn't check whether or not it came with a new bushing, or if I'd need the bushing in addition regardless.

Done rambling... thanks
 

