MidnightGT said: He said that was a dyno graph from when he had those mods. If you look now, he has Port and Polished Swapped heads, and is making 240+ rwhp Click to expand...

Yea I'm making a little more power now than I was on that dyno graphFrom my dyno graph shifting at 5000 seems like it would be the best but its kinda hard to go off of somebody elses dyno graph. I would just try 5000 at first and then try moving it up and down a little bit and see what works the best for you. I shift at 6000 now once I get some cams and 4.10's I'm hoping to move the revv limiter up to 6500 and then I can have some real fun