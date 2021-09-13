Shifter bushing for RAD 4 speed manual SR4

S

SKINOW11

New Member
Sep 13, 2021
1
0
1
58
49712
Hello all,

My shifter bushing are gone on my 1975 Mustang, 4 spend manual, 4 cylinder
Any ideas where a can find the bushing or a new shifter complete with bushing
Would appreciate any leads
THANKS!
 

Enzio

Enzio

Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
May 14, 2019
839
661
103
65
Minnesota
Try here.
core-shifters.com

Shifter saddle seat bushing damper 5/8" for SR4 RAD Ford Mustang II Jeep CJ AMC

OE replacement 5/8" long shifter saddle bushing for SR4 / RAD internal rail 4-speed transmissions as found in: 1974-1978 Ford Mustang II 1980-1981 Jeep CJ 1976-1982 AMC cars 1976-1987 Chevette & T1000 - 4 speed only (RPO MY1) Fits some Australian single rail applications - measure first! Ford...
core-shifters.com core-shifters.com
 
