Shifting Issues

Hello all, I am new here.

I have a 2007 V6 with a manual transmission, I went a few months without problems, but here I am. I am a 19-year-old trying to learn more about my car, and if possible would like to avoid bringing it to the shop to figure out.

Anyway; the problem seemed intermittent, but my father and I think we have isolated the cause of the issue. My transmission will gate up completely and close off all of the gears. The clutch has less than 10k miles on it and is definitely still fine; the car drives as well as it did when we redid the clutch (maybe I am incorrect, but I am pretty sure it is not related to my clutch). When I sit on a hill or drive up a hill, the car seems to stop wanting to shift. If I go into neutral and release my pedal, it is impossible to get into any gear, which was problematic when I was sitting in the left turn lane on the way home from work. When I leave work, I drive uphill for 2-3 minutes and the problem seems to happen during or after. The car can still shift if I am lucky enough to get it open, but I sat at a light yesterday for 5 minutes trying to get it to go into first by restarting the car, pumping my pedal, trying other gears, etc. Once I get moving though, I can shift (but it's really clunky still). When this issue is occurring, the clutch does not fully disengage. It makes a squealing noise and the car will roll forwards even though my pedal is to the floor, typically I have quite a bit of space after my bite point.

I am lead to believe there is an issue with the slave cylinder... The reservoir for the fluid has remained constant. The brakes work just fine even when the issue is happening. Another part of me is thinking that it could be an issue inside the transmission. I do not want to try to crack open my transmission to replace my slave cylinder unless someone is able to verify that is the issue.

So any help that I could have ASAP to try and look further into would be great.