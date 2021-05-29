shocks and struts replacement, how to check, where/what to buy, etc.

Hi all,

95 gt

getting some tires today at a national chain, they called me with the 'you really need xyz'.

the xyz was shocks and struts.

the shocks and struts are original. the car has 143,000 miles or so.

I would believe they could be needed. the guy said they were leaking. i dont know much about shocks and struts.



driving the car, I don't seem to notice any weird noises, also i do hear occasionally something that sounds like air puffs if i get a little bump, which i did kinda assume was related to the shocks. going over big bumps in my honda and my mustang, i dont notice any difference in sounds or feel. they both make the same type of nosies (but then maybe my honda needs some suspension work too??)



I suppose I will drop off at my regular mechanic and he can take a look, unless you guys tell me this is something I can check confidently on my own?



also, lets say my mechanic confirms the need for shocks and struts. is this something i can do fairly easily on my own in my driveway with standard tools and maybe a rental tool from autozone? things i have done on my own to give you an idea if i may be capable: replaced my cam, replaced spider gears, replaced fuel pump and tank, replaced brake calipers.



lastly, looks like theres several options out there. i would imagine stock model or similar should be fine, but are there any recommendations for a decent upgrade? car is typically just driven around town and back roads for fun. i get on it hard often, but i dont take it to the track. i dont know if shocks and struts impact traction, but if they do, i wouldnt mind going for something that would help me with traction. this is not my daily driver, so i could afford to give up some comfort for traction, if that is what it would do.



Thanks