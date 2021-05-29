shocks and struts replacement, how to check, where/what to buy, etc.

M

mostsmooth

Member
Nov 12, 2002
253
22
19
Visit site
Hi all,
95 gt
getting some tires today at a national chain, they called me with the 'you really need xyz'.
the xyz was shocks and struts.
the shocks and struts are original. the car has 143,000 miles or so.
I would believe they could be needed. the guy said they were leaking. i dont know much about shocks and struts.

driving the car, I don't seem to notice any weird noises, also i do hear occasionally something that sounds like air puffs if i get a little bump, which i did kinda assume was related to the shocks. going over big bumps in my honda and my mustang, i dont notice any difference in sounds or feel. they both make the same type of nosies (but then maybe my honda needs some suspension work too??)

I suppose I will drop off at my regular mechanic and he can take a look, unless you guys tell me this is something I can check confidently on my own?

also, lets say my mechanic confirms the need for shocks and struts. is this something i can do fairly easily on my own in my driveway with standard tools and maybe a rental tool from autozone? things i have done on my own to give you an idea if i may be capable: replaced my cam, replaced spider gears, replaced fuel pump and tank, replaced brake calipers.

lastly, looks like theres several options out there. i would imagine stock model or similar should be fine, but are there any recommendations for a decent upgrade? car is typically just driven around town and back roads for fun. i get on it hard often, but i dont take it to the track. i dont know if shocks and struts impact traction, but if they do, i wouldnt mind going for something that would help me with traction. this is not my daily driver, so i could afford to give up some comfort for traction, if that is what it would do.

Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,359
2,937
193
36
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
It’s a pretty simple process, that only requires basic tools and a jack, just be mindful of the front coil springs. KYB and all the big names have plenty of shock/strut upgrades, When I went through all my suspension parts-I cheaper out and bought Gabriel struts and motorcraft shocks-but I did upgrade all my front and rear bushings to Polyurethane
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
2,012
700
133
57
Sarasota Florida
If you can do cam you can do shocks and struts. I cheaped out with Gabriel. That way I could buy other small stuff like ragged. U Tube and the auto parts store. If you sign up at Advanced you can get 20% off. They are cheap to buy so you can get the extra's. Mechanics must love doing shocks and struts because they can do it in an hour and make a few hundred bucks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

opihinalu
Suspension rebuild parts recommendations for a street car?
Replies
24
Views
788
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
M
how to test anit-lock brakes?
Replies
24
Views
510
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jozsefsz
jozsefsz
B
Replacing front struts
Replies
10
Views
989
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Northwest_stang
N
M
spider gears damaged - how bad is this?
Replies
43
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mostsmooth
M
S
Suspension Fox Body Front Strut/Shock
Replies
2
Views
852
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Sconnell80
S
Top Bottom