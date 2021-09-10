@#$%!! Should be simple! 6984S Rotors, hit dust shields! DANGIT!

JasonRP

JasonRP

Active Member
May 25, 2018
Annapolis
I am very frustrated. My front end rebuild has been going great- until I go to put in the new Raybestos 6984S rotors, which when attempting to preload the wheel bearings, seemed to be acting strange. I just could not get the bearings tightened, and then when I did get close- the rotor was making a grinding noise.. What the heck?! Take everything back off, inspect.. The dust shield center "cone" appears to be scraping the inside of the rotor flange that is around where the inner wheel bearing and seal go. So, I hammer it down slightly- spreading the cone away from where it looks like it is dragging, and try again...

...and again. Then, I take the dust shield off, mount the rotor up, and preload the bearing- no problem, and no noise. It's perfect! But, I want to use a dust shield, trying to keep it stock and a normal driver, etc. Put a little more "english" into the cone on the dust shield, put it back on- no go, still scraping. What the heck!? I look at the old rotor, and the flange appears to have a little taper put into it, and I'm guessing this is why it clears the dust shield.

WTF!? I'd think Raybestos, being a known brand name that I thought was good, would make the freakin parts right? Or, is this a common deal? Should I file down the rotor back/flange, and try to make it clear the dust shield? I hate to monkey with the dust shield more- they do not appear to be reproduced/sold/available cheaply.

Ideas/similar experiences? I hate to can brand new rotors, but, if that's the easiest and safest, I will. Anyone got any ideas?
Jason
 

Top Bottom