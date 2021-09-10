@#$%!! Should be simple! Raybestos 6984R Rotors, hit dust shields! DANGIT!

JasonRP

JasonRP

Active Member
May 25, 2018
103
93
38
48
Annapolis
I am very frustrated. My front end rebuild has been going great- until I go to put in the new Raybestos 6984R rotors, which when attempting to preload the wheel bearings, seemed to be acting strange. I just could not get the bearings tightened, and then when I did get close- the rotor was making a grinding noise.. What the heck?! Take everything back off, inspect.. The dust shield center "cone" appears to be scraping the inside of the rotor flange that is around where the inner wheel bearing and seal go. So, I hammer it down slightly- spreading the cone away from where it looks like it is dragging, and try again...

...and again. Then, I take the dust shield off, mount the rotor up, and preload the bearing- no problem, and no noise. It's perfect! But, I want to use a dust shield, trying to keep it stock and a normal driver, etc. Put a little more "english" into the cone on the dust shield, put it back on- no go, still scraping. What the heck!? I look at the old rotor, and the flange appears to have a little taper put into it, and I'm guessing this is why it clears the dust shield.

WTF!? I'd think Raybestos, being a known brand name that I thought was good, would make the freakin parts right? Or, is this a common deal? Should I file down the rotor back/flange, and try to make it clear the dust shield? I hate to monkey with the dust shield more- they do not appear to be reproduced/sold/available cheaply.

Ideas/similar experiences? I hate to can brand new rotors, but, if that's the easiest and safest, I will. Anyone got any ideas?
Jason
 
Last edited:

Gs1987GT

Gs1987GT

Active Member
Sep 25, 2019
296
95
38
MidAtlantic
Those rotors are probably made in China like most everything else these days. It is what it is. If your certain you have identified the interference area, either grind that area with a burr, or return the rotors and buy some motorcraft ones. Just my .02

I find Ford vehicles are more sensitive to that than other brands (generic stuff does not fit quite right and have to buy the motorcraft parts)
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
31,694
13,022
234
Box behind Walmart
Gs1987GT said:
Those rotors are probably made in China like most everything else these days. It is what it is. If your certain you have identified the interference area, either grind that area with a burr, or return the rotors and buy some motorcraft ones. Just my .02

I find Ford vehicles are more sensitive to that than other brands (generic stuff does not fit quite right and have to buy the motorcraft parts)
I was going to say "delete dust shields" but I like his post better.
 
JasonRP

JasonRP

Active Member
May 25, 2018
103
93
38
48
Annapolis
I'd like to keep the shields if possible. But believe me, I tested the fit last night with no dust shields, and all was gravy- I was tempted! Anyone know where I can get legit Motorcraft rotors? None of the suppliers seem to carry them. I guess I'll look at the other Raybestos rotor that is still in the box- I suppose it's possible just this one is made wrong/they missed that one machining step?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,339
12,246
224
Massachusetts
I don't believe Motorcraft rotors are made for thee anymore. The choices in parts are dwindling.

I don't even see 6984S rotors, i just see 6984R for an '89 GT. Are you sure on that part number?

I would check the other rotor and then if it's the same return them. There's no reason to modify a brake rotor/spindle/dust shield just to put rotors on. That's the first sign that something is wrong. Buy a different brand
 
JasonRP

JasonRP

Active Member
May 25, 2018
103
93
38
48
Annapolis
@Mustang5L5 You're right, I've got the 6984R- I got that wrong in the initial post.
I'll compare the other new Raybestos rotor I have for the other side as you suggest.

Do you guys have any known-good, proven rotor brands you recommend? I'm looking for stock style (not drilled or slotted- I am running Turbine wheels, and those dudes are hard enough to keep clean!) :)
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,339
12,246
224
Massachusetts
I've used Centric brand rotors on various other cars i've done brake jobs on. No complaints and I like the painted rotor hats.

Usually i go with OEM, but those aren't always available, which they aren't for the fox body anymore
 
Top Bottom