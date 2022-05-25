Should have 5 lugged when I went Cobra, but I didn’t.

Howdy y’all.

A couple years ago, maybe last year, I upgraded my braking setup for my ‘93 coupe.

As the car sits right now, it’s essentially a ‘93 Cobra in regards to the brakes. ‘88 TC rear axle, along with Cobra MC and brake booster. It’s all working great! Huge upgrade, much more confident braking. Stayed 4 lug at that time. Again, I’m happy with my current level of braking performance.

However…

I’ve been running the 4 lug Cobra Rs that are on the car currently, for a long time. I want a more modern looking wheel, so 5 lug it is.

SO GET TO THE DAM QUESTION…

What is the cheapest way I can get 5 lugs on my car?

This is not a track car, only driven spiritedly occasionally.

Thanks for any and all input.

Pics for clicks:

D978588F-4FB8-4FD6-8478-ADF8BF58D46F.jpeg

(Not my car)
 

