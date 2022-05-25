Should have 5 lugged when I went Cobra, but I didn’t.

Howdy y’all.A couple years ago, maybe last year, I upgraded my braking setup for my ‘93 coupe.As the car sits right now, it’s essentially a ‘93 Cobra in regards to the brakes. ‘88 TC rear axle, along with Cobra MC and brake booster. It’s all working great! Huge upgrade, much more confident braking. Stayed 4 lug at that time. Again, I’m happy with my current level of braking performance.However…I’ve been running the 4 lug Cobra Rs that are on the car currently, for a long time. I want a more modern looking wheel, so 5 lug it is.SO GET TO THE DAM QUESTION…What is the cheapest way I can get 5 lugs on my car?This is not a track car, only driven spiritedly occasionally.Thanks for any and all input.Pics for clicks:(Not my car)