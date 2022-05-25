Should have 5 lugged when I went Cobra, but I didn’t.

ThinBlue502
Advanced Member
-
- May 7, 2019
-
- 283
-
- 457
-
- 73
-
- 40
Howdy y’all.
A couple years ago, maybe last year, I upgraded my braking setup for my ‘93 coupe.
As the car sits right now, it’s essentially a ‘93 Cobra in regards to the brakes. ‘88 TC rear axle, along with Cobra MC and brake booster. It’s all working great! Huge upgrade, much more confident braking. Stayed 4 lug at that time. Again, I’m happy with my current level of braking performance.
However…
I’ve been running the 4 lug Cobra Rs that are on the car currently, for a long time. I want a more modern looking wheel, so 5 lug it is.
SO GET TO THE DAM QUESTION…
What is the cheapest way I can get 5 lugs on my car?
This is not a track car, only driven spiritedly occasionally.
Thanks for any and all input.
Pics for clicks:
(Not my car)
A couple years ago, maybe last year, I upgraded my braking setup for my ‘93 coupe.
As the car sits right now, it’s essentially a ‘93 Cobra in regards to the brakes. ‘88 TC rear axle, along with Cobra MC and brake booster. It’s all working great! Huge upgrade, much more confident braking. Stayed 4 lug at that time. Again, I’m happy with my current level of braking performance.
However…
I’ve been running the 4 lug Cobra Rs that are on the car currently, for a long time. I want a more modern looking wheel, so 5 lug it is.
SO GET TO THE DAM QUESTION…
What is the cheapest way I can get 5 lugs on my car?
This is not a track car, only driven spiritedly occasionally.
Thanks for any and all input.
Pics for clicks:
(Not my car)