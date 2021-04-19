Should I buy this 01 gt?

AnthonyA1234
New Member
-
- Aug 17, 2020
-
- 6
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 17
Hello I’m looking to get a 01-04 gt as a daily driver. I’m young and want something cheap that I’ll be able to build and mod myself in the future as time goes on. I found this one today it’s a 2001 gt auto it’s pretty ugly right now but I would have all those decals taken off and put a new grille and hood, probably paint it black or grey. It looks like it’s in great condition and it’s a auto, hardtop, 8 cylinder just like I want What do you guys think does it look like it’s in good shape it has 69,000 miles. The owner claims it’s a bullitt edition??
Attachments
-
1CD1DDC7-492B-4902-94F9-A77F81FECA4D.png872.5 KB · Views: 2
-
5052D65A-04F1-4C31-B182-A1D4427BEC83.png829.1 KB · Views: 3
-
45D03127-1396-483F-A861-85781B43F911.png867.1 KB · Views: 2
-
8EFC79CE-C195-4E0D-A4D5-959DC2D95D27.png850.9 KB · Views: 3
-
06C46D71-30AC-475C-BE62-929806DF4B3D.png818 KB · Views: 3
-
B4879B81-69E6-4337-AD32-861B91CABA01.png601.1 KB · Views: 2
-
2101AEC8-7D93-41CD-93AE-F62B1CFEB10C.png781.7 KB · Views: 2
-
33FC8AFD-FB2E-4C11-8E18-F3A14858E41E.png686.4 KB · Views: 3
-
F870D735-0E3C-4111-93BA-1C4160FC1AD7.png803.6 KB · Views: 3
-
1CFB37F1-DA56-42FE-BAB9-166827832B25.png862.4 KB · Views: 2