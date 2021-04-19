Should I buy this 01 gt?

Hello I’m looking to get a 01-04 gt as a daily driver. I’m young and want something cheap that I’ll be able to build and mod myself in the future as time goes on. I found this one today it’s a 2001 gt auto it’s pretty ugly right now but I would have all those decals taken off and put a new grille and hood, probably paint it black or grey. It looks like it’s in great condition and it’s a auto, hardtop, 8 cylinder just like I want What do you guys think does it look like it’s in good shape it has 69,000 miles. The owner claims it’s a bullitt edition??