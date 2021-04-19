Should I buy this 01 gt?

A

AnthonyA1234

New Member
Aug 17, 2020
6
0
1
17
Florida
Hello I’m looking to get a 01-04 gt as a daily driver. I’m young and want something cheap that I’ll be able to build and mod myself in the future as time goes on. I found this one today it’s a 2001 gt auto it’s pretty ugly right now but I would have all those decals taken off and put a new grille and hood, probably paint it black or grey. It looks like it’s in great condition and it’s a auto, hardtop, 8 cylinder just like I want What do you guys think does it look like it’s in good shape it has 69,000 miles. The owner claims it’s a bullitt edition??
 

Attachments

  • 1CD1DDC7-492B-4902-94F9-A77F81FECA4D.png
    1CD1DDC7-492B-4902-94F9-A77F81FECA4D.png
    872.5 KB · Views: 2
  • 5052D65A-04F1-4C31-B182-A1D4427BEC83.png
    5052D65A-04F1-4C31-B182-A1D4427BEC83.png
    829.1 KB · Views: 3
  • 45D03127-1396-483F-A861-85781B43F911.png
    45D03127-1396-483F-A861-85781B43F911.png
    867.1 KB · Views: 2
  • 8EFC79CE-C195-4E0D-A4D5-959DC2D95D27.png
    8EFC79CE-C195-4E0D-A4D5-959DC2D95D27.png
    850.9 KB · Views: 3
  • 06C46D71-30AC-475C-BE62-929806DF4B3D.png
    06C46D71-30AC-475C-BE62-929806DF4B3D.png
    818 KB · Views: 3
  • B4879B81-69E6-4337-AD32-861B91CABA01.png
    B4879B81-69E6-4337-AD32-861B91CABA01.png
    601.1 KB · Views: 2
  • 2101AEC8-7D93-41CD-93AE-F62B1CFEB10C.png
    2101AEC8-7D93-41CD-93AE-F62B1CFEB10C.png
    781.7 KB · Views: 2
  • 33FC8AFD-FB2E-4C11-8E18-F3A14858E41E.png
    33FC8AFD-FB2E-4C11-8E18-F3A14858E41E.png
    686.4 KB · Views: 3
  • F870D735-0E3C-4111-93BA-1C4160FC1AD7.png
    F870D735-0E3C-4111-93BA-1C4160FC1AD7.png
    803.6 KB · Views: 3
  • 1CFB37F1-DA56-42FE-BAB9-166827832B25.png
    1CFB37F1-DA56-42FE-BAB9-166827832B25.png
    862.4 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


A

AnthonyA1234

New Member
Aug 17, 2020
6
0
1
17
Florida
.
 

Attachments

  • FE969CB1-A7EB-4DDE-9CC6-1F35EEEF49A1.png
    FE969CB1-A7EB-4DDE-9CC6-1F35EEEF49A1.png
    810.4 KB · Views: 3
  • 64B06E78-D1B4-4A5A-B109-79F204FCB4E7.png
    64B06E78-D1B4-4A5A-B109-79F204FCB4E7.png
    691.8 KB · Views: 2
  • 1B998522-6592-4631-BA43-959049000AF5.png
    1B998522-6592-4631-BA43-959049000AF5.png
    604.2 KB · Views: 3
  • A6A69742-C079-4714-839E-9CE6B8BC19D6.png
    A6A69742-C079-4714-839E-9CE6B8BC19D6.png
    740.1 KB · Views: 2
  • DB955DE8-F6A0-4DA1-9F4E-90758E032CAB.png
    DB955DE8-F6A0-4DA1-9F4E-90758E032CAB.png
    763.9 KB · Views: 2
  • 858FCDE4-DD84-45C5-8B71-97704704AC75.png
    858FCDE4-DD84-45C5-8B71-97704704AC75.png
    751 KB · Views: 3
  • 893CDFCC-99C9-43B9-85DD-8B613DED1B7E.png
    893CDFCC-99C9-43B9-85DD-8B613DED1B7E.png
    775.1 KB · Views: 2
  • 05229EB8-7E3E-4AB0-8565-7C33FEFCE3CE.png
    05229EB8-7E3E-4AB0-8565-7C33FEFCE3CE.png
    748.6 KB · Views: 2
  • F75A8CCC-B906-48AD-84B2-9E2A3F09BF5C.png
    F75A8CCC-B906-48AD-84B2-9E2A3F09BF5C.png
    693.7 KB · Views: 2
  • 3F78F9CF-2E25-41EB-A78D-B6C2A2A5FCF9.png
    3F78F9CF-2E25-41EB-A78D-B6C2A2A5FCF9.png
    801.4 KB · Views: 2
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Lawdawg86
What should I sell my 94 GT Convertible for?
Replies
19
Views
680
What is it Worth?!?!?
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
Kornnut
Progress Thread 2002 GT vert
Replies
0
Views
93
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Kornnut
Kornnut
cadeblade99
01 GT Convertible Top Replacement
Replies
3
Views
838
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
L
4:10 gears for 01 GT
Replies
1
Views
753
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Neuron
Neuron
Andrews24
Progress Thread 91 GT - 5 lug swap, suspension upgrade, restoration...
Replies
13
Views
397
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Andrews24
Andrews24
Top Bottom